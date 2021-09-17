Connect with the best of the city with new livestreaming app Shopstream

Tune in from anywhere, at your own pace
Stream interactive content across categories that include art, dining, drinking, fashion, beauty, wellness, and home improvement. Interact, chat, ask questions, and make purchases, all on Shopstream.
Starting September, tune into content from the likes of long-standing luxury collectible auctioneer Macey & Sons, genetic sequencing and reporting company CircleDNA, online coffee retailer Bandit Coffee, and local restaurants Smoke & Barrel, Sushi Kuu, 208 Duecento Otto, Limewood, Sip Song, organic restaurant concepts from Fama Group, and lifestyle furniture brand Commune.
“This is a great way for us to highlight our signature dishes and showcase why our ‘family first’ service ideology stands out from the rest, and make our guests feel right at home" shares Showmen Group (the group behind Kinship and Smoke & Barrel) co-owner Arron Rhodes. “We work around the clock to create the best-smoked dishes in town. I am eager to show customers what goes on behind the scenes," enthuses Smoke & Barrel head chef Christopher Tuthill.
“The art world is going through a huge global digital transformation right now that is embracing more young generation buyers than ever before,” says Macey and Sons’ head of marketing Illiana Bodnar-Horvath. “Through livestreaming, we believe that it helps to share the key stories behind each art piece, providing a better, more informed understanding ahead of a gallery visit,” she adds.