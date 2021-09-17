Hong Kong
Shopstream
Photograph: Courtesy ShopstreamSmoke & Barrel head chef Christopher Tuthill

Connect with the best of the city with new livestreaming app Shopstream

A new livestream experience that connects you with your favourite brands and tastemakers

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Shopstream
One of the fastest-growing trends this past year is live video streaming. With the pandemic putting a pause on exhibitions, workshops, live shows, and on-ground sampling, brands have turned to livestreaming platforms to reach a virtual audience, even transforming shopping with live e-commerce experiences. 

Enter Shopstream, a lifestyle app that combines interactive livestreaming and e-commerce in one place, coming to Hong Kong this month. Together with innovators and experts from various industries, the app aims to provide consumers with a connective digital experience. 

Whether you’re looking to learn from the city’s best restaurants and bars, wellness coaches, and local artisans, Shopstream provides a library of video content that allows you to interact with industry experts, while also shopping the deals directly from your favourite retailers and brands.

Tune in from anywhere, at your own pace
Photograph: Courtesy Shopstream

Tune in from anywhere, at your own pace

Stream interactive content across categories that include art, dining, drinking, fashion, beauty, wellness, and home improvement. Interact, chat, ask questions, and make purchases, all on Shopstream. 

Starting September, tune into content from the likes of long-standing luxury collectible auctioneer Macey & Sons, genetic sequencing and reporting company CircleDNA, online coffee retailer Bandit Coffee, and local restaurants Smoke & Barrel, Sushi Kuu, 208 Duecento Otto, Limewood, Sip Song, organic restaurant concepts from Fama Group, and lifestyle furniture brand Commune. 

“This is a great way for us to highlight our signature dishes and showcase why our ‘family first’ service ideology stands out from the rest, and make our guests feel right at home" shares Showmen Group (the group behind Kinship and Smoke & Barrel) co-owner Arron Rhodes. “We work around the clock to create the best-smoked dishes in town. I am eager to show customers what goes on behind the scenes," enthuses Smoke & Barrel head chef Christopher Tuthill. 

“The art world is going through a huge global digital transformation right now that is embracing more young generation buyers than ever before,” says Macey and Sons’ head of marketing Illiana Bodnar-Horvath. “Through livestreaming, we believe that it helps to share the key stories behind each art piece, providing a better, more informed understanding ahead of a gallery visit,” she adds. 

A new way to connect
Photograph: Courtesy Shopstream

A new way to connect

“The world of online shopping is overdue for a transformation from just being an online catalogue. Brands are exploring new ways to reach out to consumers,” explains Shopstream’s chief technical officer Joe Cheung. “Companies are often doing these live shows as experimental one-offs. A pain point for consumers is to go from individual apps and various web touchpoints to enjoy these shows. Shopstream brings these all together in an interactive video technology much like watching shows on streaming service apps,” he adds. 

On September 23, audiences can also catch exclusive livestreams – moderated by Time Out Hong Kong's editor-in-chief Tatum Ancheta – featuring the city’s first dedicated CBD cafe and shop, Found, at 11am and Four Season Hotel’s innovative bar Argo (recently named Time Out's coolest bar in the world) at 4pm. 

As part of Shopstream’s mission to raise awareness for charitable causes, the company provides nonprofits an avenue to reach a wider audience for free through the app. Interested participants can get in touch with Shopstream through their website.

Begin exploring over 100 engaging stories by downloading the app from Google Play or the Apple Store on Sept 15. For more information, visit shopstream360.com.

