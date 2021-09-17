Connect with the best of the city with new livestreaming app Shopstream

A new livestream experience that connects you with your favourite brands and tastemakers

One of the fastest-growing trends this past year is live video streaming. With the pandemic putting a pause on exhibitions, workshops, live shows, and on-ground sampling, brands have turned to livestreaming platforms to reach a virtual audience, even transforming shopping with live e-commerce experiences.

Enter Shopstream, a lifestyle app that combines interactive livestreaming and e-commerce in one place, coming to Hong Kong this month. Together with innovators and experts from various industries, the app aims to provide consumers with a connective digital experience.

Whether you’re looking to learn from the city’s best restaurants and bars, wellness coaches, and local artisans, Shopstream provides a library of video content that allows you to interact with industry experts, while also shopping the deals directly from your favourite retailers and brands.