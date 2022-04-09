Explore the city: Sweet escapes

Located in a remote spot in Lantau, this glamping site allows you to enjoy fresh air, reconnect with nature, and fall asleep under the stars.

How to get there: The easiest way to get there is to take a taxi from Tung Chung, which will cost you around $90 to $100 dollars. But you can also take a ferry from Central Pier 6 to Mui Wo and hop onto bus 1, 2, 3M or 4, or travel by MTR to Tung Chung Station Exit B, where you can take bus 3M. Alight at the Lo Uk Tsuen stop and take a 15-minute walk to Galaxy Garden.

Things to do: Galaxy Garden's semi-transparent bubble-shaped tents make it convenient to stargaze at night. Chill with the family while watching the stars go by. Explore the natural surroundings and stroll along the site's lush garden in the daytime. You can also head out to watch the sunset at Pui O Beach and pass by the Pui O Wetland along the way.

Photograph: Courtesy Galaxy Garden

Where to eat and drink: Galaxy Garden provides bbq and hot pot packaged meals, but you have to purchase charcoal which are available for sale on site. You can also pack your own food for the barbecue. Since the location is near Pui O Beach, there are a slew of restaurants in the area. Try Treasure Island Beach Club, a popular weekend spot for beachgoers and hikers.

What to bring: The bubble tents are sealed, air-conditioned spaces but make sure you bring insect repellents to keep bugs away while outside your tents. Bring extra snacks and bottled or canned drinks so you won't have to worry about getting hungry. Bring toiletries and towels, and pack appropriate clothing, especially if it gets chilly at night. Make sure to bring swimsuits so you can soak up the sun at the Pui O Beach.

Tip: There will be a lot of walking before you get to your tent, so carry backpacks instead of heavy luggage.

Book your stay at galaxygardenlantau.com or contact them via Whatsapp on 9263 9078.