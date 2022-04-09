Explore the city: Sweet escapes

Hong Kong
Timeout

Yuen Long Ha Pak Nai
Photograph: Shutterstock

Drink, dine, reconnect with nature, and enjoy a relaxing day amidst beautiful landscapes.

Tatum Ancheta
Tatum Ancheta
Time Out Hong Kong
Whether you're looking for a short relaxing getaway, a cultural experience, or thrilling adventures in Hong Kong, 'Explore the City' will tick all the boxes on your list. Hopefully, it will inspire you to get out and experience the city again.

This week, enjoy a relaxed and stress-free adventure in the city and get up close with nature. From glamping to chasing the sunset and dining in secluded parts of Hong Kong, these itineraries will let you reconnect and recharge while immersing in the city’s beautiful sceneries.

Sweet escapes

Fall asleep under the stars at Galaxy Garden
Photograph: Courtesy Galaxy Garden/Yan Ip

Fall asleep under the stars at Galaxy Garden

  • Things to do
  • Lantau Island

Located in a remote spot in Lantau, this glamping site allows you to enjoy fresh air, reconnect with nature, and fall asleep under the stars.  

How to get there: The easiest way to get there is to take a taxi from Tung Chung, which will cost you around $90 to $100 dollars. But you can also take a ferry from Central Pier 6 to Mui Wo and hop onto bus 1, 2, 3M or 4, or travel by MTR to Tung Chung Station Exit B, where you can take bus 3M. Alight at the Lo Uk Tsuen stop and take a 15-minute walk to Galaxy Garden.

Things to do: Galaxy Garden's semi-transparent bubble-shaped tents make it convenient to stargaze at night. Chill with the family while watching the stars go by. Explore the natural surroundings and stroll along the site's lush garden in the daytime. You can also head out to watch the sunset at Pui O Beach and pass by the Pui O Wetland along the way.  

Photograph: Courtesy Galaxy Garden

Where to eat and drink: Galaxy Garden provides bbq and hot pot packaged meals, but you have to purchase charcoal which are available for sale on site. You can also pack your own food for the barbecue. Since the location is near Pui O Beach, there are a slew of restaurants in the area. Try Treasure Island Beach Club, a popular weekend spot for beachgoers and hikers.  

What to bring: The bubble tents are sealed, air-conditioned spaces but make sure you bring insect repellents to keep bugs away while outside your tents. Bring extra snacks and bottled or canned drinks so you won't have to worry about getting hungry. Bring toiletries and towels, and pack appropriate clothing, especially if it gets chilly at night. Make sure to bring swimsuits so you can soak up the sun at the Pui O Beach.  

Tip: There will be a lot of walking before you get to your tent, so carry backpacks instead of heavy luggage. 

Book your stay at galaxygardenlantau.com or contact them via Whatsapp on 9263 9078.

Chase stunning sunsets at Ha Pak Nai
Photograph: Shutterstock

Chase stunning sunsets at Ha Pak Nai

  • Things to do
  • Yuen Long

Ha Pak Nai is undoubtedly one of Hong Kong’s best sunset spots. Located in the southwest of Yuen Long in the New Territories, the 6km stretch of coastline with mangrove wetland offers rich wildlife, marvellous views, and stunning sunsets. 

How to get there: You can take a taxi directly to the location or go by minibus. From Yuen Long MTR Station, head to Tai Fung Street and take the minibus 33. Get off at Ha Tsuen Ha Pak Nai Village Office and walk towards the path to the mudflats for five minutes.

Things to do: If you're up for an adventure, take the two-hour hike to Pineapple Hill from Tuen Mun, see the natural canyon formations along the trail, and finish the hike at Ha Pak Nai to catch the sunset. Before sunset, explore the site and look for interesting spots to take photographs. Don’t miss the nineteen paintings along Nim Wan Road created by local artist trio Chemiyan spotlighting Ha Pak Nai’s wildlife. 

App Store Cafe & Barbecue I Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Where to eat and drink: For afternoon snacks, get a spot at App Store Cafe & Barbecue's cosy wooden cabins to enjoy Hong Kong-style bites as well as grilled meats and seafood. If you have more time, head further to Lau Fau Shan Seafood Fishing Village, pick up a fresh catch from the market stalls, and have it cooked at any of the nearby restaurants. 

What to bring: If you take the hiking route, wear light hiking shoes and bring sun protection, like sunscreen, sunglasses, or hats. Pack some snacks and water. If you plan to stroll along the mudflats to get the perfect sunset shot, bring flip flops so you can cross through the water.

Tip: To create dramatic pictures, capture shots during the 'magic hour' when both the sky and the water on the mudflat turn vivid red and orange before the sun sets. 

Dine amidst picturesque views at Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant
Photograph: Facebook/YauLeySeafoodRestaurant

Dine amidst picturesque views at Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung

Head out for a culinary adventure and get a seat at Yau Ley, a family-run seafood restaurant since 1999. It may not be the most accessible restaurant to get to, but its fresh seafood and lovely seafront views are worth the journey.  

How to get there: Call 2791 1822 and reserve a speedboat that will bring you directly to the restaurant from Sai Kung. You can also take a two-hour hike via the Maclehose Trail (Stage 1) through Sai Kung Country Park. Finish at Pak A Road and then walk towards the restaurant. 

Sai Kung I Photograph: Shutterstock

Things to do: Enjoy a morning hike on the MacLehose Trail (Stage 1) and finish your trek in time for lunch at the restaurant. If you're not up for a strenuous hike, skip the trail and head directly to the venue to spend a long, lazy afternoon drinking and indulging in seafood fares. The restaurant's location is perfect for wandering onto the beach.  

What to eat and drink: Yau Ley must-tries include calamari, deep-fried fish, steamed prawns, clams, lobsters, and crab curry. The restaurant allows you to bring your own drinks, so bring a good bottle of wine to go with your dish.  

What to bring: If you're taking the hike, dress in weather-appropriate clothing, complete with hiking shoes. Check out a collection of outdoor gear and clothes from these shops in Hong Kong. Bring swimwear so you can enjoy the secluded sandy beach near the restaurant. If you plan to stay for the whole afternoon, bring a beach volleyball or frisbee for some fun beach games with your friends. 

Tip: Stay a little longer after your meal and catch the spectacular sunset before it gets dark. 

