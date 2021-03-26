Best luxury camping and glamping sites in Hong Kong
Enjoy a weekend getaway and get closer to nature at these awesome locations
We all deserve a little R&R every once in a while – that’s what staycations are for. And sometimes you just need to get out of the city and reconnect with nature by going on a hike, taking a stroll in the park, or perhaps jumping on a bike for a ride around the countryside.
But, if we’re being completely honest, all the planning and preparation for outdoor adventures can be a real hassle. So, if you’re looking to enjoy a countryside getaway without any of the trouble, glamping is the answer to your prayers. Follow our guide to enjoy the best glamping experiences in Hong Kong.
RECOMMENDED: Just looking for a quick nature escape? Then head on over to some of Hong Kong's most hidden gardens and green spaces.
Hong Kong’s best glamping spots
Galaxy Garden
We love luxurious staycations, but why do that when you can fall asleep under the stars in a transparent bubble-shaped tent? Galaxy Garden is a tranquil glamping site located just a few minutes away from Pui O Beach on Lantau Island. Its semi-transparent bubble tents give guests a beautiful open view of the sky while still giving them the privacy they need (so you'll literally be in your own bubble). You can even fire up a barbeque or pay a visit to Pui O beach just minutes away from the campsite.
Saiyuen Camping & Adventure Park
Saiyuen is a giant 11-acre outdoor adventure playground located in Cheung Chau. You can try everything from a treetop canopy walk to archery battles in the jungle, and there’s even a goat pen as well. Saiyuen is also a fantastic glamping site with four themes and camping experiences to choose from: Native American Teepee, African Safari Tent, Star Gazing Geodesic Dome and The Mongolian Ger. All come with folding beds and sleeping bags, lighting and mosquito nets. Time for an adventure!
Welcome Beach
Eenjoy the resort life right here in Hong Kong. Go on a beachside getaway to Lantau and try glamping in a luxury caravan (no more insects bites and lumpy beds on the ground!) Welcome Beach’s caravans come decked out with a double bed, air conditioning, television, mini-fridge, WiFi and an open kitchen. Step outside and be floored by the unbeatable views of Cheung Sha beach, complete with palm trees and colourful beach umbrellas. You can also opt for an evening barbecue or a picnic outside the caravan. Take a breather and enjoy the sun, sea and sand.
Long Coast Seasports
This one is for the watersport junkies. Doubling up as a water sports centre and beachside camping destination, Long Coast Seasports offers cosy safari tents and caravans for glampers with an incomparable, unobscured view of Cheung Sha beach, complete with comfy mattresses and access to shower facilities. During the day, get active with watersports including kayaking, kiteboarding, stand-up paddleboarding and bodyboarding, or have a go at the beach trampoline and end the day with a much-needed barbecue dinner.
Ma Tso Lung Campsite
Different from other glamping sites on this list, the Ma Tso Lung Campsite is the first car camping site in Hong Kong. Meaning you can literally drive in, park, and set up camp right next to your vehicle. Run by the Tung Wah Group of Hospital Community Services, this camping trip requires no hikes and no heavy lifting. There are tons of activities to do, from off-track cycling to a shooting range (air guns only) to a high-ropes obstacle course. Camping gear is available to rent and includes tents, lights and mats. Note that no alcohol is permitted on site but pets are absolutely welcome.
The latest pricing and activities available are regularly updated on their official website, so be sure to check ahead of your visit.
