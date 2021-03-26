Best luxury camping and glamping sites in Hong Kong

Different from other glamping sites on this list, the Ma Tso Lung Campsite is the first car camping site in Hong Kong. Meaning you can literally drive in, park, and set up camp right next to your vehicle. Run by the Tung Wah Group of Hospital Community Services, this camping trip requires no hikes and no heavy lifting. There are tons of activities to do, from off-track cycling to a shooting range (air guns only) to a high-ropes obstacle course. Camping gear is available to rent and includes tents, lights and mats. Note that no alcohol is permitted on site but pets are absolutely welcome.

The latest pricing and activities available are regularly updated on their official website, so be sure to check ahead of your visit.