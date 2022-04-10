Secluded dining spots to visit in Hong Kong

When you find your favourite restaurant – the one that serves brilliant food, offers a great atmosphere, and friendly service time and time again – it’s hard not to keep going back. These are the restaurants that, not only you but seemingly everyone wants to go back to. But there’s more to Hong Kong than the most popular or newest kid on the block. There are plenty of smaller, under-the-radar restaurants in locations that, although off the beaten track, are totally worth the journey.

RECOMMENDED: For more local eats, check out our list of best local bakeries to try.

Note: Please be aware that some venues may be temporarily closed in view of the latest social distancing regulations. Please contact the venue directly to check on any changes with their opening hours.