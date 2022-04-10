Secluded dining spots to visit in Hong Kong

Built in 1938, Lung Wah was made into a hotel property and restaurant in 1951. The Sha Tin hotel was popular with Hong Kong celebs, socialites and government officials before closing its doors in 1985. Thankfully, the restaurant remained and even after a devastating fire in 2020, continued to serve nostalgic Cantonese food including their famed roast pigeon, Sha Tin chicken congee, and tofu fa.
When you find your favourite restaurant – the one that serves brilliant food, offers a great atmosphere, and friendly service time and time again – it’s hard not to keep going back. These are the restaurants that, not only you but seemingly everyone wants to go back to. But there’s more to Hong Kong than the most popular or newest kid on the block. There are plenty of smaller, under-the-radar restaurants in locations that, although off the beaten track, are totally worth the journey.
Note: Please be aware that some venues may be temporarily closed in view of the latest social distancing regulations. Please contact the venue directly to check on any changes with their opening hours.