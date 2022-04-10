Hong Kong
Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant
Photograph: Facebook/YauLeySeafoodRestaurant

Secluded dining spots in Hong Kong worth visiting

Head a little further out to discover food at these lesser-known restaurants

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
When you find your favourite restaurant – the one that serves brilliant food, offers a great atmosphere, and friendly service time and time again – it’s hard not to keep going back. These are the restaurants that, not only you but seemingly everyone wants to go back to. But there’s more to Hong Kong than the most popular or newest kid on the block. There are plenty of smaller, under-the-radar restaurants in locations that, although off the beaten track, are totally worth the journey.

Note: Please be aware that some venues may be temporarily closed in view of the latest social distancing regulations. Please contact the venue directly to check on any changes with their opening hours. 

Secluded dining spots to visit in Hong Kong

Lung Wah Hotel
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Lung Wah Hotel

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sha Tin

Built in 1938, Lung Wah was made into a hotel property and restaurant in 1951. The Sha Tin hotel was popular with Hong Kong celebs, socialites and government officials before closing its doors in 1985. Thankfully, the restaurant remained and even after a devastating fire in 2020, continued to serve nostalgic Cantonese food including their famed roast pigeon, Sha Tin chicken congee, and tofu fa.

Chung Shing Thai Restaurant
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Chung Shing Thai Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Po

Considered one of the best Thai eateries in the New Territories and Hong Kong, Chung Shing Thai Restaurant is situated near Plover Cove reservoir. It is a little out of town, but the food here continues to draw crowds. Expect excellent Thai cuisine with dishes including tom yum soup, prawn cakes, pad thai, Thai curries, and more on the menu. If you love seafood, the must-order is the spicy crab curry which showcases fresh crab in a beautifully aromatic curry.

Fat Kee Congee
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ryo Tezuka

Fat Kee Congee

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Yuen Long

Cantonese comfort food comes in many forms, but two of these are what Fat Kee does best: congee and cheung fun. Unsurprisingly, there is sometimes a queue for this eatery, but it’s worth it if you can wait. The rice in the generous portion of congee is cooked very well and simmers in a flavourful broth with proteins such as chicken, minced beef, pork liver, fish, and more. Their freshly made cheung fun is also favoured with prawn, char siu, and fried dough. 

Choi Lung Restaurant
Photograph: N Chiu

Choi Lung Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsuen Wan

Before you head up Tai Mo Shan, or foggy mountain – Hong Kong’s highest and often cloud-covered peak – you’ll need all the fuel you can get. So why not stop by at old-school style tea house Choi Lung. Their traditional take on Cantonese dim sum serves items such as dumplings, rolls, buns, and more as well as vegetables from a local farm including a standout stir-fried watercress with garlic – simple but satisfying.

Shing Kee Noodles
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Shing Kee Noodles

  • Restaurants
  • Sha Tin

Another iconic eatery located in Sha Tin. Shing Kee sits in an old public housing estate and is not your ordinary dai pai dong. Inside, the design is eclectic with artsy photos and memorabilia dotted around the restaurant. The restaurant offers Hong Kong dishes and noodles during the day, and hotpot at night as well as poon choi. 

Chan Hon Kee
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Chan Hon Kee

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tai Po

Neighbourhood eatery Chan Hon Kee in Tai Po has amassed quite a following for its traditional dishes, including claypot rice, congee, and freshly steamed rice rolls, or cheung fun, which reveals the ingredients inside thanks to its silky smooth and translucent skin. The rolls feature various items such as fried dough, beef, prawn, and crowd-pleasing char siu.

Ho To Tai Noodle Shop
Photograph: Courtesy Ho To Tai Noodle Shop

Ho To Tai Noodle Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Yuen Long

As one of the oldest restaurants in Yuen Long, Ho To Tai Noodle Shop has been in business for more than 70 years. The combination of high quality food made from scratch and accessible prices have earned the shop loyal customers who come for their traditional Hong Kong-style soup noodles. Highlights on the menu include wonton noodles, fish skin dumplings, and tossed noodles with shrimp roe.

Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant
Photograph: Facebook/Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant

Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung

It’s not exactly easy to get to Yau Ley, a family-run seafood restaurant established in 1999, but the freshest catches of the day from local fishermen make it all worthwhile. You can call and reserve a ride on a speedboat or you can hike through Sai Kung Country Park to get there. There are plenty of made-to-order seafood dishes on the menu, such as deep-fried calamari, crab curry, steamed prawns, clams, lobsters, and much more, which you can choose from their water tanks.

