Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sun and Moon Massage, home massage
Photograph: Courtesy Sun and Moon Massage

Explore the city: Where to go for a blissful spa day

Give yourself a break that you deserve

Cara Hung
Jenny Leung
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Sick of the daily grind? Us too. If the rain is dampening your much-needed commune with nature, you can also catch a breather in the city with a quick massage session or spa treatment – and we're not just talking about five-star hotels! Whether you're looking for a relaxing massage to go with your cup of coffee, or somewhere quiet to recharge and enjoy stunning views, here are three places you can go for a blissful spa day in the city.

Explore the city with Uber Taxi and take control of how you travel. Uber uses an auto-matching technology that brings the closest taxi driver to you. Your trips are in your hands as Uber gets an estimate of your arrival time, route, and fare prior to your trip. From now until July 15, 2022, Uber is treating Time Out Hong Kong readers to an exclusive 20 percent off on your next Uber Taxi ride.

Enter the TIMEOUTHK22 promo code on the 'Wallet' section of your Uber app before booking your ride to enjoy the discount! Terms and conditions apply. 

RECOMMENDED: Plan yourself a perfect day trip and venture out to one of these hidden neighbourhoods in the New Territories.

I Never Use Foundation Breakfast Club
Photograph: Courtesy INUF

I Never Use Foundation Breakfast Club

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

I Never Use Foundation (INUF) Breakfast Club is a homegrown beauty brand that's all about keeping things natural and harmless for us and the environment. With products that are designed for Asian skin types, their formulas are ideal for those who live in hot, humid climates like Hong Kong.

If you're into clean beauty, INUF's flagship store in Tsim Sha Tsui has a Skin Spa that provides body and facial treatments. It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes before your appointment to enjoy the spa's mediation facilities, before choosing from a range of facial treatments that treat various skin concerns. All treatments start with a bespoke aromatic massage to help relieve targeted areas of your back.

How to get there: Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station Exit B1

Photograph: Courtesy Afuri

Where to eat and drink: There are tons of Japanese restaurants in the area. One of our favourite places to go to is Tominokoji Yamagishi, where you can indulge in a fine omakase meal in an intimate setting. Meanwhile, ramen lovers should head to Afuri and try their homemade wheat noodles in a flavourful chicken broth infused with zesty yuzu. 

Photograph: Courtesy HKMOA

Things to do: Art lovers should head to the Hong Kong Museum of Art and explore a range of works by local and international artists, or visit the Hong Kong Space Museum next door to catch stargazing exhibitions and screenings.

For more recommendations on all the best things to eat, drink, shop, and do in Tsim Sha Tsui, click here for our ultimate neighbourhood guide.

Read more
Yau Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy Yau Cafe

Yau Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Ying Pun

Operated by the Hong Kong Blind Union, Yau Cafe is a Japanese-style social enterprise cafe that offers massage services provided by visually impaired masseurs. Take a sip of coffee and enjoy head, shoulder, and neck massages that range from 20 to 60 minutes. Perfect if you're hoping to sneak in a quick massage session during lunch break.

How to get there: Sai Ying Pun MTR station Exit B3

Photograph: Courtesy Clean

Where to eat and drink: Those with a soft spot for Italian cuisine should definitely try Casa Cucina & Bar. Treat yourself to everything from scallop carpaccio to braised oxtail ravioli to rustic tiramisu, and loads more.

Need more caffeine? We've got you. Make a pit stop at Clean, a pastel-coloured cafe slash laundromat that's practically made for the 'gram, or TIL, a striking burnt-orange and white Australian-style cafe near Wilmer Street.

Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Things to do: Yau Cafe is located right by Art Lane, where numerous colourful murals are located, so have your cameras at the ready to take some snaps. Another one of our favourite places to go in Sai Ying Pun is Tuck Chong Sum Kee Bamboo Steamer Company. As one of the last remaining spots in town where bamboo steamers are still made by hand, the shop has everything from bamboo ladles and nets to steamers and even mooncake presses.

Read more
Advertising
Sun and Moon Massage
Photograph: Courtesy Sun and Moon Massage

Sun and Moon Massage

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Prince Edward

Born from the idea of providing a tranquil place for city dwellers to relax and recharge, Sun and Moon Massage emphasises the balance between people and nature. Not only do they offer a variety of massages that will take care of you from head to toe, as well as detox, hot stone, and traditional Thai massages, but they also have home services available so you can enjoy a relaxing experience in the comfort of home. 

How to get there: Prince Edward MTR station Exit B2

Where to eat and drink: Located nearby is Coffee Analog, where you can sip on quality coffee during the day and fine whisky in the evening. And if you're feeling peckish after your beauty sesh, visit Two Greens for a taste of Malaysian and Cantonese fusion food. 

Photograph: Calvin Sit

Things to do: Make your way to the famous Mong Kok Flower Market to pick up some blooms for your home, or shop around 618 Shanghai Street where there are tons of local, independent stores waiting to be discovered.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.