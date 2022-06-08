Explore the city: Where to go for a blissful spa day

I Never Use Foundation (INUF) Breakfast Club is a homegrown beauty brand that's all about keeping things natural and harmless for us and the environment. With products that are designed for Asian skin types, their formulas are ideal for those who live in hot, humid climates like Hong Kong.
If you're into clean beauty, INUF's flagship store in Tsim Sha Tsui has a Skin Spa that provides body and facial treatments. It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes before your appointment to enjoy the spa's mediation facilities, before choosing from a range of facial treatments that treat various skin concerns. All treatments start with a bespoke aromatic massage to help relieve targeted areas of your back.
How to get there: Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station Exit B1
Photograph: Courtesy Afuri
Where to eat and drink: There are tons of Japanese restaurants in the area. One of our favourite places to go to is Tominokoji Yamagishi, where you can indulge in a fine omakase meal in an intimate setting. Meanwhile, ramen lovers should head to Afuri and try their homemade wheat noodles in a flavourful chicken broth infused with zesty yuzu.
Photograph: Courtesy HKMOA
Things to do: Art lovers should head to the Hong Kong Museum of Art and explore a range of works by local and international artists, or visit the Hong Kong Space Museum next door to catch stargazing exhibitions and screenings.
