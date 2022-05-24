Plan your next visit to the other side of Victoria Harbour with our handy guide

Located right next to Victoria Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui offers some of the best vantage points for Hong Kong's dramatic skyline. Hop on a short ferry ride and cross the harbour to explore this fascinating neighbourhood.

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY

What is Tsim Sha Tsui known for?

Its high foot traffic! This tourist area is packed with throngs of people at any time of the day. As one of the busiest neighbourhoods in Kowloon, Tsim Sha Tsui has an abundance of shops, malls, restaurants, and bars.

Why do the locals love it?

Once you've prepared yourself to brave the crowds, it's hard not to fall in love with this diverse neighbourhood. Local eateries and eclectic boutiques are tucked away in the back alleys of Carnarvon Road, while luxury shopping malls and hotels are dotted along the bustling Canton Road and Salisbury Road.

Tsim Sha Tsui also presents a fascinating melange of cultures: Chungking Mansions (largely populated by South Asians and Africans), Kowloon Mosque and Islamic Centre, and Korean Street, all located within a stone's throw away from each other.

How do I get to Tsim Sha Tsui?

There are two MTR stations in Tsim Sha Tsui. To get to where most shops and restaurants are located, you'll want to exit from Tsim Sha Tsui Station (on the red line). The Tsim Sha Tsui East Station (connected to the Tuen Ma line), on the other hand, will bring you closer to Salisbury Road and Victoria Dockside, where you'll find the museums and high-end flagship stores.

For the scenic route, take the Star Ferry across Victoria Harbour from Central Pier 7 or Wan Chai Pier. The boat ride takes around 10 to 15 minutes and will take you directly to Tsim Sha Tsui Pier.

There are also a number of buses that run through Nathan Road.

Map of Tsim Sha Tsui

If you only do one thing

Take a stroll down the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade to take in the stunning views of Hong Kong's iconic skyline.