Tsim Sha Tsui
Photograph: ShutterstockAvenue of stars in Tsim Sha Tsui

Tsim Sha Tsui: Ultimate Guide

Plan your next visit to the other side of Victoria Harbour with our handy guide

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by Apple Lee
Located right next to Victoria Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui offers some of the best vantage points for Hong Kong's dramatic skyline. Hop on a short ferry ride and cross the harbour to explore this fascinating neighbourhood.

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY

What is Tsim Sha Tsui known for?
Its high foot traffic! This tourist area is packed with throngs of people at any time of the day. As one of the busiest neighbourhoods in Kowloon, Tsim Sha Tsui has an abundance of shops, malls, restaurants, and bars.

Why do the locals love it?
Once you've prepared yourself to brave the crowds, it's hard not to fall in love with this diverse neighbourhood. Local eateries and eclectic boutiques are tucked away in the back alleys of Carnarvon Road, while luxury shopping malls and hotels are dotted along the bustling Canton Road and Salisbury Road.

Tsim Sha Tsui also presents a fascinating melange of cultures: Chungking Mansions (largely populated by South Asians and Africans), Kowloon Mosque and Islamic Centre, and Korean Street, all located within a stone's throw away from each other.

How do I get to Tsim Sha Tsui?
There are two MTR stations in Tsim Sha Tsui. To get to where most shops and restaurants are located, you'll want to exit from Tsim Sha Tsui Station (on the red line). The Tsim Sha Tsui East Station (connected to the Tuen Ma line), on the other hand, will bring you closer to Salisbury Road and Victoria Dockside, where you'll find the museums and high-end flagship stores.

For the scenic route, take the Star Ferry across Victoria Harbour from Central Pier 7 or Wan Chai Pier. The boat ride takes around 10 to 15 minutes and will take you directly to Tsim Sha Tsui Pier.

There are also a number of buses that run through Nathan Road.

Map of Tsim Sha Tsui

If you only do one thing
Take a stroll down the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade to take in the stunning views of Hong Kong's iconic skyline.

Where to eat
Photograph: Courtesy Chaat

Where to eat

Whether you're looking for hole-in-the-wall spots off the beaten track or more upscale dining establishments, there's something for everyone in Tsim Sha Tsui. Tucked away inside the landmark Chungking Mansions, you'll find a labyrinth of Indian and halal restaurants run by locals. Popular options include Khyber Pass Mess Club, dubbed 'King of Curry' for its excellent Indian fare; The Dehli Club, offering home-style Indian Indian classics; and Bismillah Kebab House, serving hearty Turkish koftas and kebabs.

Known affectionately as ‘Little Korea’, Tsim Sha Tsui's Kimberley Street is brimming with Korean restaurants and grocery stores stocking everything from kimchi to pork rib soup and beef bulgogi. Surrounding the main ‘Korean Street’, you'll also find a handful of Korean eateries, including Hancham Korean BBQ. The specialty barbecue joint serves an array of grilled meats and seafood, including Jeju Black pig pork belly and marinated soy sauce crab.

One of the highly coveted table reservations in TST is Chaat, located inside Rosewood Hong Kong. Here chef Manav Tuli transports guests across India for some elevated Indian cuisine. 

Photograph: Facebook/WooloomoolooPrime

For meat lovers, Tsim Sha Tsui does not disappoint with its share of steakhouses. Our favourites include Wooloomooloo Prime, offering fine Australian cuts with a side of harbour views. The established steak restaurant is best known for its namesake Wooloomooloo steak, a wet-aged ribeye marinated with a house blend of cajun spice. With only one item on its menu, La Vache does steak and fries like no other — serving up trimmed ribeye with unlimited fries in a romantic Parisian-inspired ambience. Bringing the best of Texas barbecue to the table, Rosewood Hong Kong's Henry is also a terrific destination for meat-loving epicureans. 

Those with a sweet tooth will want to head to Twist & Buckles for soft and crispy handcrafted churros. The shop offers a range of delicious churro creations, including ones dipped in dulce le leche or coated in toasted marshmallows. Alternatively, make your way to Pan de Pain for some soft and fluffy souffle pancakes. These freshly made stacks come topped with your choice of caramel apple, berry cheesecake, or Uji matcha. 

↑ Back to top

Where to drink
Photograph: Courtesy DarkSide

Where to drink

If you're on the lookout for stylish bars that overlook the best views of Hong Kong, they don't come much better than the ones in Tsim Sha Tsui. Sitting sky-high, on the 118th floor of the ICC is Ozone, the highest bar not just in Hong Kong, but also the world. And on the 17th floor of H Zentre, Aqua offers incredible views of the city's skyline from its lavishly decorated space. Another popular rooftop bar in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, Eyebar, is perched high above the bustling Nathan Road. 

For some serious cocktails, head to Mody House and grab a seat by the bar at Japanese-style bar Bar Buonasera and Butler. Or visit award-winning bar DarkSide, an intimate cocktail parlour inside Rosewood Hong Kong, offering rare aged spirits, vintage cigars, and classic cocktails. 

When you're ready to take the partying up a notch, make a beeline to Knutsford Terrace – a buzzy nightlife strip lined with al fresco bars and shisha lounges. The terrace street draws in a mixed crowd of locals, expats, and tourists, so you will be rubbing shoulders with revellers from all walks of life.

Photograph: Courtesy Koffee Mameya

Aside from its dizzying array of watering holes, Tsim Sha Tsui also houses a range of specialist cafes and coffee shops. Brought to you by the same team behind cult coffee bar Omotesando Koffee, Koffee Mameya offers an 'haute couture' coffee experience, which comes with a one-on-one consultation with expert baristas to create the perfect coffee that suits your taste.

Founded as a Japanese-style lifestyle concept store, How To Live Well is not just a furniture shop but a relaxing cafe that makes you feel at home. The cosy homegrown joint serves up a list of refreshing coffee concoctions such as Shakerato (double espresso shaken with coconut jelly and lychee syrup) and Raw Coffee (double espresso with fresh lime, raw sugar, and soda); as well as caffeine-free fizzy drinks.

↑ Back to top

Where to shop
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea

Where to shop

Packed full of shops and malls of all kinds, you could easily make a day of retail therapy in Tsim Sha Tsui. Case in point, one of Hong Kong's largest shopping malls is located right here. Harbour City features over 450 shops and restaurants, three hotels, and even a cruise terminal – which offers an incredible panoramic view of Victoria Harbour both day and night.

Head to K11 Musea for a one-of-a-kind cultural and retail experience. Touted as the Silicon Valley of Hong Kong, the harbourfront landmark boasts an impressive showcase of architecture, artworks, cultural experiences, and retail outlets all under one roof. Its sister K11 Art Mall is located a mere 15-minute walk away, offering a vibrant mix of local and international brands alongside creative pop-ups.

Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea

Once you're ready to leave the blissfully air-conditioned shopping malls behind (which has proven to be especially difficult during the summer months), hit up Granville Road to discover its array of boutiques and thrift stores.

For all things Japanese, visit premium lifestyle grocer Guu San. The 5000-square foot store offers a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, snacks, and beverages delivered from Japan.

↑ Back to top

Things to do and places to see
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Museum of Art

Things to do and places to see

Sitting on the edge of Victoria Harbour, the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade is home to some of the neighbourhood's most prominent cultural attractions with plenty of sights to see. Start your waterfront walk at the Former Kowloon-Canton Railway Clock Tower, a preserved monument that dates back to 1915, serving as a testament to the early days of railways in Hong Kong.

Make your way over to the newly renovated Hong Kong Museum of Art and explore a range of Chinese antiquities, trade art, as well as modern art by local artists. If visiting a museum alone isn't enough to satisfy your curiosity, head next door to the Hong Kong Space Museum, which is easily recognized thanks to its iconic dome architecture. Catch stargazing exhibitions and screenings inside the hemispherical theatre for a truly out of this world experience.

Photograph: Courtesy Avenue of Stars

Further down the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade is the Avenue of Stars, a popular attraction modelled after the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Here you'll find more than 100 celebrity handprints set into the curved railing, as well as bronze statues of Hong Kong legends such as martial arts master Bruce Lee, singer and actress Anita Mui, and beloved cartoon character McDull.

Unleash your inner child at Legoland Discovery Centre, where you can enjoy its signature rides and spot the city's iconic landmarks recreated in miniatures with over 1.5 million Lego bricks.

For a scenic escape, embark on a short 10-minute hike to the top of Signal Hill Garden, where the striking Edwardian-style Signal Tower stands. Surrounded by lush greenery, the garden itself offers a tranquil respite from the bustle below.

↑ Back to top

Where to stay
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

Where to stay

There is no shortage of luxury hotels and five-star accommodations in Tsim Sha Tsui. Book a stay at Rosewood Hong Kong, an ultra-luxury hotel that soars over Victoria Harbour, and take a dip in its 25-metre-long outdoor infinity pool. Or check in next door at K11 Artus, designed by acclaimed Hong Kong architect André Fu as an artisanal home away from home for city dwellers.

Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton

But when it comes to rooms with sky-high views of the city, The Ritz-Carlton is the best place to book. Taking up 16 floors – from 102nd to 118th floor – of the International Commerce Centre (ICC), accommodations here are surrounded by dizzying views and designed with lavish interiors. 

Founded in 1928, The Peninsula Hong Kong is one of the longest-running luxury hotels in Hong Kong, offering guests an experience of colonial-style grandeur. On the other hand, boutique hotels like Page148 and FWD House 1881 can also be found in the neighbourhood.

↑ Back to top

