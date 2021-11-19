Hikes that take less than an hour in Hong Kong

While many of us enjoy a good strenuous hike, sometimes there's nothing better than enjoying a good nature trek without the need to exert ourselves to the absolute fullest. Short wandering out in nature during the cooler months offer excellent opportunities to enjoy the crisp autumn breeze. We've rounded a list of some of the best hikes in Hong Kong that take less than one hour to complete once you've got yourself there by public transport or other means. Keep reading and plan your next hike!
RECOMMENDED: If you prefer a leisurely stroll that comes with sunset harbour views, check out the best night hikes to try in the city.