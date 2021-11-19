Hikes that take less than an hour in Hong Kong

Ha Pak Nai (Yuen Long)

This spot is widely regarded as one of the best places in Hong Kong to catch the sunset, and we love nothing more than coming out here for a quick and easy trek to watch the sun sink beneath the horizon. As far as the hike to get here, it couldn’t really be easier – what with these mudflats located just a few minutes on foot from the bus stop. From here, enjoy an easy hike across the wetlands, taking in sights of mudskippers, fiddler crabs, and mangroves, until twilight turns to dark and you’ve had your fair share of nature. Wear footwear that you don’t mind getting dirty. Insect repellent will also come in very handy here.

How to get there and home:

From Yuen Long MTR station exit E, make the short walk to Tai Fung street and catch the 33 minibus to Pak Nai bus stop (35 minutes). To get home, return the way you came.



Distance on foot:

100 metres from the bus stop (plus however much meandering you wish to do once there).



Time on foot:

Five minutes.