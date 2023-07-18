6 Beautiful waterfalls to explore in Hong Kong

Bride's Pool Waterfall
This is truly one of Hong Kong's most beautiful natural features, but it's not necessarily easy to get to, especially for Hong Kong Island dwellers who will have to endure around 1.5 hours' public transport to be rewarded with this gem of a waterfall. The area itself is a stunningly beautiful nature spot, and it's not uncommon –especially at weekends – to see people around the iconic pool chilling with a picnic, and families swimming in the water.
Get there:
From Tai Po Market Station, take the 20C minibus to Tai Mei Tuk, from where Bride's Pool is a hike or a taxi away. Alternatively if going at the weekend, take the 275R bus directly from Tai Po Market to Bride's Pool bus terminus.