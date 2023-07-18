6 Beautiful waterfalls to explore in Hong Kong

Waterfalls and freshwater river pools abound along the Sheung Luk Stream, located in Sai Kung, just beyond the beachside village of Sai Wan. The circuit to get to the stream and back to Sai Wan Pavillion takes around three hours of relatively easy hiking with a few extended ascents and descents, and along the way, you'll enjoy taking in views of the High Island Reservoir as the trail winds through the East Country Park.

Follow the Luk Wu trail from the Sai Wan Pavillion to the crossroads at Chui Tung Au, where the path connects with the MacLehose Trail. Here go straight ahead and descend into Sai Wan Tsuen, where you can enjoy a simple beachside meal. After this keep walking a little way to Sai Wan Beach, and then take the sandy path to an intersection with a bridge over Sheung Luk Stream on the right.

Trudge through the thick forest trail along the river past a few small pools and then keep going upstream until you get to a bigger, deeper river pool with a waterfall crashing into it. Take a dip in the clean, refreshingly cold water. Some adrenaline junkies enjoy jumping off the northern rock face into the water, but we recommend being very careful when sampling around on the rocks, as they can be extremely slippery.

To get home, continue up past the pool and head up the bank to the right. Soon you'll come to the Luk Wu trail, which will lead you back down to the Sai Wan Pavillion.



Getting there:

Grab a taxi from Sai Kung village to Sai Wan Pavillion (25 minutes, around $1500). Follow the Go back on yourself a few metres and you'll come to the paved Lok Wu nature trail.