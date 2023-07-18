Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Waterfalls
Photograph: Courtesy Cindy Ng

6 Beautiful waterfalls to explore in Hong Kong

For those who want a little natural refreshment

Tatum Ancheta
Sam Evans
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Sam Evans
Advertising

Waterfalls have this magical ability to transport you to a whole new world, straight out of a fairy tale. They sprinkle an already beautiful landscape with an extra dose of wonder. As Hongkongers, we know hiking in the summer might seem like a ridiculous idea, but these waterfall hikes offer a refreshing escape from the scorching heat and a chance to bask in nature's awe-inspiring beauty. So, even if you're not quite ready to brave the outdoors just yet, reading about these falls will give you something to look forward to. Let's dive right in!

RECOMMENDED: For those wanting to get away from people to HK's great outdoors, check out this list of Hong Kong hikes.

Where to see waterfalls in Hong Kong

Bride's Pool Waterfall
Photograph: Courtesy Cindy Ng

Bride's Pool Waterfall

This is truly one of Hong Kong's most beautiful natural features, but it's not necessarily easy to get to, especially for Hong Kong Island dwellers who will have to endure around 1.5 hours' public transport to be rewarded with this gem of a waterfall. The area itself is a stunningly beautiful nature spot, and it's not uncommon –especially at weekends – to see people around the iconic pool chilling with a picnic, and families swimming in the water.

Get there:
From Tai Po Market Station, take the 20C minibus to Tai Mei Tuk, from where Bride's Pool is a hike or a taxi away. Alternatively if going at the weekend, take the 275R bus directly from Tai Po Market to Bride's Pool bus terminus. 

Ping Nam Waterfalls
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Ping Nam Waterfalls

Ribbons mark the entrance to this beautiful and remote stream, and whilst walking along it, you can enjoy being immersed in nature whilst taking in some beautiful waterfalls! The hike itself isn't too difficult, but does require caution and use of hands in some areas. There are various pools for swimming and even jumping into along the hike, and also big, rocky places to sit down and chill. 

Get there:
From Fanling Station, take a minibus or taxi to Nam Chung children's playground. From here walk south along South Bay Road until a little bit past where the Nam Chung Country Trail begins to the Ping Nam stream.

Advertising
Waterfall Bay Park Waterfall
Photograph: Shutterstock

Waterfall Bay Park Waterfall

Waterfall Bay in Pok Fu Lam is a beautiful feature of southwestern Hong Kong Island, and can be reached easily by getting a bus to nearby Cyberpoint Waterfront Park. The hike to the waterfall is easy – 3.5 kilometers and flat – and can be done with infants. Bear in mind, however, that the route is not pet or pram friendly. Meander past picnic areas along the way. After a little while, you'll arrive at the waterfall and see it in all its beauty.

Get there:
Take public transport to Cyberpoint Waterfront Park.

Silvermine Waterfall
Photograph: Shutterstock

Silvermine Waterfall

This one is not too far out of civilisation, but can be a little tricky to get to for first timers. From Mui Wo ferry terminal walk through the village and meandering trails to eventually get to this natural beauty after about 30 minutes. From here you can continue along a stream and through nature on a 2-hour hike that will eventually lead you back to the ferry.

Get there:
Take a ferry to Mui Wo and then walk.

Advertising
Sheung Luk Stream
Photograph: Courtesy Cindy Ng

Sheung Luk Stream

Waterfalls and freshwater river pools abound along the Sheung Luk Stream, located in Sai Kung, just beyond the beachside village of Sai Wan. The circuit to get to the stream and back to Sai Wan Pavillion takes around three hours of relatively easy hiking with a few extended ascents and descents, and along the way, you'll enjoy taking in views of the High Island Reservoir as the trail winds through the East Country Park.

Follow the Luk Wu trail from the Sai Wan Pavillion to the crossroads at Chui Tung Au, where the path connects with the MacLehose Trail. Here go straight ahead and descend into Sai Wan Tsuen, where you can enjoy a simple beachside meal. After this keep walking a little way to Sai Wan Beach, and then take the sandy path to an intersection with a bridge over Sheung Luk Stream on the right.

Trudge through the thick forest trail along the river past a few small pools and then keep going upstream until you get to a bigger, deeper river pool with a waterfall crashing into it. Take a dip in the clean, refreshingly cold water. Some adrenaline junkies enjoy jumping off the northern rock face into the water, but we recommend being very careful when sampling around on the rocks, as they can be extremely slippery.

To get home, continue up past the pool and head up the bank to the right. Soon you'll come to the Luk Wu trail, which will lead you back down to the Sai Wan Pavillion.

Getting there:
Grab a taxi from Sai Kung village to Sai Wan Pavillion (25 minutes, around $1500). Follow the Go back on yourself a few metres and you'll come to the paved Lok Wu nature trail.

Ng Tung Chai Waterfalls
Photograph: Shutterstock

Ng Tung Chai Waterfalls

Nestled in the Lam Tsuen Valley, the Ng Tung Chai Waterfalls is a great and remote hike that will get you some refreshment in Hong Kong's hot and humid summer months! The hike is the better part of 6km roundtrip, and is steep in places – so pace yourself. After getting off the bus at Chai Kek, walk uphill until you see signs for the waterfall. The hike is not for beginners, but those who are relatively fit should have few problems. On this hike you'll pass a total of four breathtaking waterfalls, and at number two, you can jump in the water for a cool and invigorating paddle. 

Get there: 
From Tai Wo Station take the 64K bus to Chai Kek, from where the hike begins.

More outdoor ideas

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.