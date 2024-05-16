Just about half an hour away from Central lies Peng Chau, one of Hong Kong’s most charming outer islands and somewhere well off the beaten tourist track. Its name translates to ‘flat island’ in Cantonese, so that should tell you how easy it is to navigate this piece of land. With scenic treks, ancient relics, traditional temples, strong community vibes, and no cars in sight, stepping ashore on this peaceful island feels like travelling back in time to old Hong Kong. Follow our guide to learn more about Peng Chau and get ready to explore.

What is Peng Chau known for?

Peng Chau is known for its rustic, untouched beauty, making it a popular getaway for those looking to escape the city.

Why do we love it?

There's a certain je ne sais quoi to Peng Chau that will capture you from the moment you step foot on the island. The air seems crisper and the pace of life more relaxed, inviting you to slow down and simply savour the moment.

How do I get to Peng Chau?

The only way to get to Peng Chau is by catching the ferry from Central Ferry Pier 6. Remember to take note of the ferry schedule as services can be sparse, once you miss a ferry you’ll have to wait for up to around 45 minutes or so. There are also ferries going between Peng Chau, Mui Wo, Chi Ma Wan, and Cheung Chau – perfect if you’re planning to do a bit of island hopping.

Map of Peng Chau

If you only do one thing in Peng Chau

Do nothing! Find a spot by the sea and just stare out onto the calm waters. It’ll make you forget the word ‘stress’ even exists.