Peng Chau
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Peng Chau: Ultimate Guide

Kick back and enjoy the island life

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Just about half an hour away from Central lies Peng Chau, one of Hong Kong’s most charming outer islands and somewhere well off the beaten tourist track. Its name translates to ‘flat island’ in Cantonese, so that should tell you how easy it is to navigate this piece of land. With scenic treks, ancient relics, traditional temples, strong community vibes, and no cars in sight, stepping ashore on this peaceful island feels like travelling back in time to old Hong Kong. Follow our guide to learn more about Peng Chau and get ready to explore.

Jump to a section:

EAT / SHOP / DO

What is Peng Chau known for?

Peng Chau is known for its rustic, untouched beauty, making it a popular getaway for those looking to escape the city.

Why do we love it?

There's a certain je ne sais quoi to Peng Chau that will capture you from the moment you step foot on the island. The air seems crisper and the pace of life more relaxed, inviting you to slow down and simply savour the moment.

How do I get to Peng Chau?

The only way to get to Peng Chau is by catching the ferry from Central Ferry Pier 6. Remember to take note of the ferry schedule as services can be sparse, once you miss a ferry you’ll have to wait for up to around 45 minutes or so. There are also ferries going between Peng Chau, Mui Wo, Chi Ma Wan, and Cheung Chau – perfect if you’re planning to do a bit of island hopping.

Map of Peng Chau

If you only do one thing in Peng Chau 

Do nothing! Find a spot by the sea and just stare out onto the calm waters. It’ll make you forget the word ‘stress’ even exists.

Peng Chau: Ultimate Guide

Where to eat in Peng Chau
Photograph: Jenny Leung | Hoho Kitchen

Where to eat in Peng Chau

Peng Chau may be a small island but there’s a surprising number of great eateries that are sure to fix your hunger pangs. 

Photograph: Jenny Leung | Kee Sum Cafe

Those craving local flavours will find it at various local cha chaan tengs dotted throughout the island like Kee Sum Cafe, known for making possibly the best shrimp toast in Hong Kong, and Kim Yuen Cafe, a no-fuss local eatery offering all your usual cha chaan teng suspects. 

Photograph: Jenny Leung | Island Table Grocer Cafe

For something more filling, pull up a seat at Hoi King Seafood Restaurant, a dim sum place where diners are free to go around to see what's steaming in the bamboo baskets. Or visit Island Table Grocer Cafe for their sourdough toast, pasta, and pizza. They also do a pretty mean cup of coffee, from classic brews to specialty drinks like white/black shakerato, orange or lemonade coffee, Baileys latte, and more. 

Photograph: Jenny Leung | Chaya Daruma

If you’re not in the mood for a full sit-down meal, visit A Noy Bakery to try their famous fermented soybean sesame biscuit. Alternatively, sweet tooths will love the famous ice cream pineapple bun at Hoho Kitchen, and the homemade desserts at Chaya Daruma, like the hojicha crème brûlée or cheesecake, both of which go perfectly with a cup of their Japanese tea or special mocktails.

Where to shop in Peng Chau
Photograph: Jenny Leung | House of Craft

Where to shop in Peng Chau

There are a handful of interesting shops to duck in and out of in Peng Chau. Step into the House of Craft, a handicraft shop run by local artist Helen Lau, where you'll find a variety of handmade gifts and souvenirs inspired by seashells and the ocean.

Photograph: Joshua Lin | Hidden Collector Lam

Just down the street, Hidden Collector Lam beckons photography enthusiasts with its treasure trove of vintage cameras. Even if you're a complete camera noob, shop owner Lam will be more than happy to chat you through his prized possessions.

Photograph: Facebook/catgardenhk

There is also A lit corner (formerly the Sun Sat Store), a multi-concept venue that combines coffee with art and secondhand goods. And for the ultimate dose of cuteness, step into the cosy confines of Cat Garden, a delightful cat 'cafe' (sorry, no food or drink is available) where you can browse through an adorable array of cat-themed knick-knacks and say hi to the shop's feline queens as they freely roam around the place.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

Of course, it's not all about spending. Wandering through old local shops on the island is also a unique experience, one that offers a peek into the islanders' daily lives. From traditional tuck shops where kids spend their pocket money on snacks after school, to a decades-old ceramic studio preserving time-honored craftsmanship, these humble establishments are the heart and soul of Peng Chau.

Things to do in Peng Chau
Photograph: Jenny Leung | Leather Factory

Things to do in Peng Chau

One of the island’s main draws is the Leather Factory, a former (you've guessed it) leather factory that has now turned into a 'junkyard' filled with quirky artworks. The perfect spot to snap some pics for the 'gram.

Photograph: Joshua Lin | Tin Hau Temple

You can also explore various temples in Peng Chau. Start at the Tin Hau Temple in the centre of the island, where fishermen go to pray for calm seas and full nets. A short distance away sits the striking crimson and gold Lung Mo Temple – the largest temple on the island – housing a legendary dragon bed that's said to bring good fortune to all who touch it. And if a bun in the oven is what you’re praying for, finish off with a visit to the Seven Sisters Temple near Peng Lai Estates in Pak Wan. It’s said that the deities here not only help women improve their needlework but also help them with fertility.

Photograph: Joshua Lin | Ngan Chau Tsai Pavilion

For something a little closer to nature, Finger Hill will take you up to the Ngan Chau Tsai Pavilion, where you can take in panoramic views of Lamma Island, Discovery Bay, and the Southside. Get your timing right and you can even catch the sunset from the comfort of the pavilion.

Photograph: Joshua Lin | Tai Lei Turtle Rock

Another sunset spot is Tai Lei, where a short stroll along the waterfront from the pier will lead you to a bridge connecting the main island to a charming mini-isle where you can regularly find a scattering of people patiently fishing or walking their dogs. Capture the golden hour magic from Tai Lei's mini beaches and the turtle-shaped rock formation – the perfect way to wrap up your day of exploration.

