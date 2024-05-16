Where to eat in Peng Chau
Peng Chau may be a small island but there’s a surprising number of great eateries that are sure to fix your hunger pangs.
Photograph: Jenny Leung | Kee Sum Cafe
Those craving local flavours will find it at various local cha chaan tengs dotted throughout the island like Kee Sum Cafe, known for making possibly the best shrimp toast in Hong Kong, and Kim Yuen Cafe, a no-fuss local eatery offering all your usual cha chaan teng suspects.
Photograph: Jenny Leung | Island Table Grocer Cafe
For something more filling, pull up a seat at Hoi King Seafood Restaurant, a dim sum place where diners are free to go around to see what's steaming in the bamboo baskets. Or visit Island Table Grocer Cafe for their sourdough toast, pasta, and pizza. They also do a pretty mean cup of coffee, from classic brews to specialty drinks like white/black shakerato, orange or lemonade coffee, Baileys latte, and more.
Photograph: Jenny Leung | Chaya Daruma
If you’re not in the mood for a full sit-down meal, visit A Noy Bakery to try their famous fermented soybean sesame biscuit. Alternatively, sweet tooths will love the famous ice cream pineapple bun at Hoho Kitchen, and the homemade desserts at Chaya Daruma, like the hojicha crème brûlée or cheesecake, both of which go perfectly with a cup of their Japanese tea or special mocktails.