The flagship bar at The Connaught is luxury on a different level. The cocktails served up are world-class wonders, light bounces around the room in pure elegance and service is nothing short of exemplary. Get them to wheel over the Martini trolley for one of London’s best drinking experiences.
Mayfair has long been a favourite haunt of the rich and privileged, but that doesn't mean the bars are stuffy (although if ever there was a time to iron your shirt, this would be it). Head to the fanciest of London districts and you'll find world-beating cocktail spots and gorgeously decorated hotel bars, all serving up impeccably mixed drinks in oh-so-swish surroundings. Go for a special occasion or a big night out – you’re worth it.
