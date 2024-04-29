Mayfair has long been a favourite haunt of the rich and privileged, but that doesn't mean the bars are stuffy (although if ever there was a time to iron your shirt, this would be it). Head to the fanciest of London districts and you'll find world-beating cocktail spots and gorgeously decorated hotel bars, all serving up impeccably mixed drinks in oh-so-swish surroundings. Go for a special occasion or a big night out – you’re worth it.

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.