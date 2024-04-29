London
Claridges
Photograph: Claridges

The best bars in Mayfair

Push the boat out with drinks in Mayfair’s exclusive bars, swanky hotels and upmarket cocktail joints

Mayfair has long been a favourite haunt of the rich and privileged, but that doesn't mean the bars are stuffy (although if ever there was a time to iron your shirt, this would be it). Head to the fanciest of London districts and you'll find world-beating cocktail spots and gorgeously decorated hotel bars, all serving up impeccably mixed drinks in oh-so-swish surroundings. Go for a special occasion or a big night out – you’re worth it.

RECOMMENDED: These are the best restaurants in Mayfair.

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

Top bars in Mayfair

The Connaught Bar

1. The Connaught Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hotel bars
  • Mayfair
  • price 4 of 4

The flagship bar at The Connaught is luxury on a different level. The cocktails served up are world-class wonders, light bounces around the room in pure elegance and service is nothing short of exemplary. Get them to wheel over the Martini trolley for one of London’s best drinking experiences. 

The Dover
The Dover

2. The Dover

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Mayfair
  • price 3 of 4

There's a swish restaurant at the back, sure, but you only need to set foot into the front of The Dover to enjoy some serious bar action. With gorgeous walnut wood walls that seem lifted directly from a 1930s cruise liner and a giant black curtain behind check-in – meaning there’s no chance of prudish daylight ever seeping inside – hunker down for the evening, picking from a list of potent martinis. Hungry? Get stuck into a very decent menu of bar snacks, including burger and fries, and feel very swanky indeed. 

Le Magritte at the Beaumont
Ming Tang-Evans

3. Le Magritte at the Beaumont

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hotel bars
  • Mayfair
  • price 3 of 4

The lobby bar of this understated art deco hotel has impeccable service and top-notch tipples in a low-lit and discreet setting, where only the tables are bathed in pools of light. Pure class. 

Dukes Bar
© Rob Greig

4. Dukes Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • St James’s
  • price 3 of 4

For a single, mind-blowingly strong, heartbreakingly delicious cocktail head for Dukes, one of London’s true classic bars, and justly famous for the theatrical presentation of Martinis created on a tray brought out specially for you.

Claridge's Bar
Photograph: Claridges

5. Claridge's Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Mayfair

Claridge’s remains one of London’s best hotels, and the bar inside the newly revamped restaurant is one of the best spots in all of Mayfair to set sinking cocktails and feeling extremely sophisticated. Use your perch wisely - to spot the highend celebs who frequent this gorgeous room.

The Bar Below at Hide
© Joakim Blockstrom

6. The Bar Below at Hide

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Piccadilly
  • price 3 of 4

Down a Gaudí-esque spiral staircase and in the basement beneath Ollie Dabbous’ acclaimed restaurant, this bar has the feel of a modern, minimal Nordic cabin, with barely-there lighting and dense wooden surfaces. But supreme cocktails served in dainty glassware cut through the intensity of it all. These are among the best mixed drinks you’ll find in the neighbourhood, every tipple a masterful original you won’t want to end.

Donovan Bar
© Ming Tang Evans

7. Donovan Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Mayfair

Drinks at the Brown's Hotel bar are served in gimmicky glassware – no Mayfair snootiness here, then. The setting is also playful, paying homage to the swinging sixties. It’s a pricey spot, but a good shout in hotel land when out of the ordinary is what you’re after.

Coburg Bar

8. Coburg Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hotel bars
  • Mayfair

The Connaught has always had the most country house-like feeling of London’s great hotels, and the effect reaches perfection in the effortlessly beautiful Coburg. Sip flawless classic cocktails in style.

Dickie's Bar

9. Dickie's Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Park Lane
  • price 3 of 4

The bar within upscale Mayfair restaurant Corrigan’s crafts cocktails using ingredients ferried across daily from Irish chef Richard Corrigan’s County Cavan farm. Cocktails are divine and the setting is swanky, but the atmosphere can be a little flat after the pre-dinner rush.

The Rivoli Bar at The Ritz

10. The Rivoli Bar at The Ritz

  • Bars and pubs
  • Piccadilly

Over-the-top decor in the Rivoli Bar harks back to the golden era of cocktails and suits the glitzy location within the Ritz Hotel. Prices only appear sensible if money is of no consequence, but if it’s a celebration you’re after, you’re in the right place for putting on the ritz.

Hawksmoor Air Street
Ed Marshall / Time Out

11. Hawksmoor Air Street

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Regent Street
  • price 3 of 4

Hawksmoor is best renowned for steaks the size of your face, but its drinking game is just as strong. The Air Street branch has a separate bar and the tall, glam space is ideal as soon as cocktail hour strikes. 

Mr Fogg's Residence
Johnny Stephens

12. Mr Fogg's Residence

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Mayfair
  • price 3 of 4

Mr Fogg’s theme is a little much but you have to admire the execution, with this bar looking every bit the part as the residence of fictional explorer Phileas Fogg. The cocktails continue on that adventurous note, with smoke, flames, sprays and novelty glassware galore. 

Comptoir Café & Wine

13. Comptoir Café & Wine

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Mayfair
  • price 3 of 4

A Mayfair wine bar with all the posh tipples and small plates you’d expect, but with a light, bright soundtrack of pop hits. Comptoir is brought to you by Master sommelier Xavier Rousset – formerly of Michelin-starred Texture and now proud parent of Blandford Comptoir and other wine-heavy restaurants – so the wine list is expertly curated. 

Manetta's Bar at Flemings Hotel

14. Manetta's Bar at Flemings Hotel

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hotel bars
  • Mayfair

This hotel bar is a long thin room with subdued lighting, chestnut panelling and a convex mirror at both ends, with dark leather and velvet furniture sprinkled with the occasional hotel guest. There are eight riffs on the Negroni to be sampled here, plus house cocktails named after literary giants like James Joyce.

