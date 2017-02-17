34 great things to do in London this weekend

The weekend's rolled around again with plenty of big treats. Get a sugar fix at a secret supper club, catch a screening of 'Brokeback Mountain' at an LGBT+ film night, or feast your eyes on Richard Mosse's five star show at the Barbican. Friday to Sunday will be fun-filled with the list below!

Things to do

The Pancakes and Booze Art Show, Studio Spaces E1, TONIGHT, £5 on the door. Cripes (or should that be 'Crepes!') – this looks good. Body painting, live music, walls heaving with art and all-you-can-eat pancakes.

Peckham Pride, various, Sat, free. Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants, Movement for Justice and South East London Sisters Uncut organise this march through south east London in celebration of the strength of diverse, local communities.

I Bike London Rides, various, Sat, free. iBikelondon is saddling up to spread the love through the streets of London. Wear your heart on your sleeves and join iBikelondon as they parade through the capital soundtracked by music booming from their infamous fleet of Disco Bikes.

Pyrography Workshop, The Create Place, Sat, £45. Learn the good way to write with fire on wooden stuff at this two-hour workshop using 19 different iron tips to build up a pattern or go freestyle.

90s All-Star JAM, Boxpark, Sat-Sun, free. Coinciding with the National Basketball Association’s All Star weekend in New Orleans, '90s All-Star JAM' is a week-long pop-up dedicated to the golden decade of the NBA – the '90s!

Kinetica 10 Year Anniversary, Ugly Duck, all weekend, £10, £7 concs. Kinetica Museum is marking its 10-year anniversary as a platform for international new media art with a show featuring immersive and dynamic works that aim to challenge perceptions to question what is real, perceived or imagined.

The Tattoo Collective, Old Truman Brewery, all weekend, 45 three day pass. Explore the best of British and Irish tattoo art at The Tattoo Collective’s London convention.

Galeria Melissa x Claire Barrow: Dancing With Dreams, Galeria Melissa, all weekend, free. A multi-sensory art project from British artist Claire Barrow, Dancing With Dreams blends performance, technology, fashion and film, and will take place during London Fashion Week 2017.

The Sick of the Fringe, various, all weekend, prices vary. Subversive hip hop, sound therapy and drag cabaret combine for a 30-gig fringe festival about health, disability, sickness and happiness at the Wellcome Collection, Camden People’s Theatre, Conway Hall and The Place.

The Outdoor Adventure & Camping Show, ExCeL London, all weekend, £22. The UK's largest outdoors show is back for another year with opportunities to discover new trends, shop for gear, talk to experts, ask questions and meet other people who are all about that tent life.

…or check out more events happening in London this weekend.

Eating and drinking

Sugar Shack Supper Club, a secret location, Sat, £40. Hosted by food blogger Ms Marmite Lover, the event is inspired by the maple syrup season in Canada, the menu is dripping with glucose-filled dishes of pouding chômeur, butter tarts and the more savoury poutine.

Taco Sundays, Breddos, 82 Goswell Road, Sun. A Mexican take on Sunday brunch with tacos that include huevos Mexicana, pork belly, and shitake mushroom.

Gin Festival, Tobacco Dock, all weekend, £15.21. This boozy affair returns to London for three days dedicated to championing the juniper berry drink.

The 12 Pancakes of Shrove Tuesday, Where the Pancakes Are, all weekend, from £5.50. For all those who love frying batter into hot, delicious carby treats, London's best pancake haunt 'Where the Pancakes Are' will by counting down the 12 days to Shrove Tuesday with a different pancake daily.

…or check out the latest restaurant reviews.

Live music

Chali 2na, Islington Assembly Hall, TONIGHT, £15.50-£17.50. Inventive, deep-voiced rhymes from the Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli MC, whose solo profile has been boosted by the recent J5 reunion tours.

Leann Rimes, London Palladium, Sat, £27.50 & £47.50. Leann rhymes with what? Sorry – this country crossover star means serious business. She's sold almost 40 million records worldwide, crossing over like many other US megastars from the country chart to mainstream pop success.

Led Bib, Kings Place, Sat, £12.50, concs £9.50. The Mercury-nominated quintet continues to deliver a white-hot blast of pugnacious punk-funk cum free jazz with respectful nods to Ornette Coleman and John Zorn, via a twin horn attack, snarling Fender Rhodes and a rampant rhythm section.

…or take a look at all the live music events in London this weekend.

© Nick Ensing

Nightlife

Tief, Corsica Studios, TONIGHT, adv £8-£15. Rinsing deliciously deep house sounds (via post-dubstep, techno and acid tinges) with a sticky warehouse-style edge, Tief is a truly special house night. Get those heads down.

Andrew Weatherall, Phonox, TONIGHT, adv £5. This long-established selector brings his choice of house, techno and more to Phonox for an all-night session.

Polo: Casa Loca Presents Twisted Valentine, Proud Camden, Sat, adv £12. Twisted Valentine plus the residents will be dropping house, R&B and funk, with live bands and surprises.

…or see all the parties planned this weekend.

Film

In memory of John Berger: ‘Play Me Something’, The Horse Hospital, TONIGHT, £10. Celebrate the life of the great John Berger with this rare screening, followed by a discussion of his life and work.

Out at Central: ‘Brokeback Mountain’, Picturehouse Central, Sun, £8. Okay, so they’re not exactly digging deep for this one – say ‘LGBT+ film night’ and ‘Brokeback’ is probably the first thing you think of. But on an original 35mm print it’ll look terrific, and the film is endlessly rewatchable.

‘The Invisible Man’, Regent Street Cinema, Sun, £12, £11 concs. Another in the Regent Street Cinema’s season of Universal monster movies, this is an engrossing adaptation of HG Wells’s tale of a scientist made invisible by his experiments.



Or at the cinema...

Moonlight ★★★★★ The tough childhood of a poor Miami kid is the subject of Barry Jenkins's powerful and moving indie portrait of African-American life.

John Wick: Chapter Two ★★★★☆ Keanu Reeves is back as the savage but sensitive hitman in this wildly enjoyable and ridiculous action flick.

…or see all of the latest releases.

© Hannah Anketell

Theatre

The Listening Room, Old Red Lion, Fri-Sat, £15, £12.50 concs. Powerful, innovative piece of verbatim theatre about victims of violence confronting their aggressors.

Beau Brummell: An Elegant Madness, Jermyn Street Theatre, Fri-Sat, £22, concs £20. A fun comedy about the original Regency dandy.

La Ronde, The Bunker, all weekend, £15-£19.50. This version of the steamy classic has a high concept but not enough sex appeal.

…or see our theatre critics’ choices.

This week's best new art

Laura Oldfield Ford: Alpha/Isis/Eden, The Showroom, Fri-Sat, free. This area hangs on a precipice of luxury and money, the developers are circling, it’s on the verge of massive regeneration. Laura Oldfield Ford has walked these streets, worked with local community groups, and turned her experiences into this installation.

Wolfgang Tillmans, Tate Modern, all weekend, £12.50. This sweeping, in-depth show is the ultimate form of art as documentary: it’s a massive, sprawling visual diary, it’s the artist’s life laid bare as an exhibition.

Richard Mosse: Incoming, Barbican Centre, all weekend, free. There are two things you need to know about this show. One: it will make you rethink the European refugee crisis. And two: it contains some of the most beautiful images you will see in a gallery this year. Or ever.

…or see all London art reviews.

And finally

Win... VIP tickets to Festival No.6 at Tate Britain

Book… these gigs while you still can

Best of the blog

Sadiq Khan has announced two new electric-only bus routes to help tackle pollution

Help save London's oldest spa from 'bland' redevelopment

'Love Actually 2'? The cast are getting back together for a short sequel

Tube passengers are exposed to 'eight times more pollution than motorists'