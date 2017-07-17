You’re probably already sick of smug poolside selfies from Cos this summer, but don’t flip out: there’s a whole load of Greece waiting to be discovered right here in London too. For the latest in our series featuring different cultures in London, we’re looking for the city’s best Hellenic hotspots.
So tell us: what’s your favourite Greek place in London? Whether it’s an ultra-authentic old-school taberna, a hip modern Greek restaurant, a Cypriot grocery shop, a cultural centre or a museum gallery, let us know in the comments below. We’ll use the best recommendations in Time Out London magazine.
Need inspiration? Here’s our list of London’s best Greek restaurants. And here’s the best of Italian London.
Aphrodite Taverna in Bayswater!Flavors made in heaven!Recommended HANDS DOWN!
Best souvlaki in London has to be Holy Pita in Islington.
Lemonia in North London: http://www.lemonia.co.uk It is Greek Cypriot and fabulous!
If you want the best Greek Souvlaki though you need to head slightly out of London to Meat the Greek in Guildford.
Genzo restaurant in East Finchley. Melt in the mouth mezze and main courses! But in all honesty nothing tops my mums homemade taramasolata
Retsina and moussaka, west Ealing. Hands down.
Mousaka and Wine near Ealing Broadway station is a must. It isn't central but it's the most authentically Cypriot restaurant we've been to in England. It's small and unassuming, which helps you feel at home right away. What's great about this place is that it's not just the food that makes it wonderfully Cypriot, although the food and drinks are certainly great! It's run by a lovely couple called Andy and Andy who always greet us at the door - male Andy from behind the big grill (essential for all of the grilled meats and halloumi) and his wife, also called Andy, from by the bar. They always take time to chat with their customers and love sharing stories of life and family in Cyprus. Bonus points if the customer is Cypriot too! There's a good selection for vegetarians as well as the meat eaters, and the halloumi is second to none. The only downside for meat eaters is that sheftalia isn't served as standard, but if you ask nicely when you book they might make some specially for you - my father-in-law described it as the best he'd ever had. For Saturday evenings booking is a must. http://www.wineandmousakaealing.co.uk
Mikos Souvlaki on Acre Lane in Brixton. Brand new restaurant serving amazing and authentic gyros and souvlaki plates. Perfect for pre-night eats or as a hangover cure.