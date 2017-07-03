Every July, the Italian community in London gathers for a parade through the streets of Clerkenwell, formerly the city’s own Little Italy. It’s just one of the many visible displays of Italian culture here. Nearly half of Time Out readers picked Italian as their favourite cuisine in our City Index last year, and the city’s full of great places to sate that hunger – as well as soak up Italian art, culture and aperitivi.

So we want to know: what’s your favourite Italian place in London? Use the comments box below to tell us the restaurant, bar, gallery, café or anything else that gives you a taste of la dolce vita in our rainy city, and we’ll feature the best tips in Time Out London magazine.

