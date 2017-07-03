Every July, the Italian community in London gathers for a parade through the streets of Clerkenwell, formerly the city’s own Little Italy. It’s just one of the many visible displays of Italian culture here. Nearly half of Time Out readers picked Italian as their favourite cuisine in our City Index last year, and the city’s full of great places to sate that hunger – as well as soak up Italian art, culture and aperitivi.
So we want to know: what’s your favourite Italian place in London? Use the comments box below to tell us the restaurant, bar, gallery, café or anything else that gives you a taste of la dolce vita in our rainy city, and we’ll feature the best tips in Time Out London magazine.
Radici in Islington!!
Signor Sassi in Knightsbridge is, without a doubt, the most delicious, decadent and authentic Italian restaurant I've tried in London. It has a vibe of family cooking with a bit of an exclusive, VIP feel - the walls are covered in pictures of famous faces that have visited this spot over the years. The menu is superb; the dishes are rich with flavour and while the prices are high, so is the quality. Make sure you start with a plate of the chunky, crumbly parmesan and balsamic, before ordering the Lobster Spaghetti Signature.
Captain Corelli on Battersea park road! It's lovely and cheap and it definitely feels like you're on holiday in there.
Franco Manca for sourdough pizza that always hits the spot. Be sure to look out for their daily meat and vegetable specials!
Cantina del Ponte has the best homemade pasta! So fresh and flavourful!
Venchi for the darkest, richest, and creamiest chocolate gelato in town.
Scarpetta, the best pasta lunch in the City!