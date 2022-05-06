It’s officially that time of year again. It’s finally getting warmer after months of grey, drizzle and the occasional hailstorm.

It’s time to actively slap on the sunscreen and dig those sunnies out of your ‘everything else’ drawer.

Sunshine is on its way to the capital, with temperatures not expected to fall below 19C for the next few weeks. According to news forecasts, temperatures will reach 25C next Thursday and Friday, with a zero chance of rain expected for the next several days in May. This is wonderful news because I have many outfits that are getting old in the depths of my closet while I've been waiting for warmer weather.

As a person of Hispanic descent, I am not used to the sun not kissing me all of the time so, for my fellow sun dependents, here are some things I like to do when it’s hot enough to sit under a tree but not hot enough that you want to run back inside.

Have a picnic in one of these awesome London parks: Now, I’ll admit I don’t really like sitting on grass but on a nice day I will be under a tree basking in the fresh air. Beware of insects, though. No one wants ants in their pants.

Set out on a mission to find London’s best ice cream: Good weather deserves outstanding ice cream. That’s all I have to say. Ice cream needs to be involved in your plans.

Have a water balloon fight in a secret garden: You have to have friends for this – some of us don’t – but if you do find yourself in need of a cooling off, grab 5-6 friends to enjoy an hour or two of fun in the sun. Having a water balloon hit someone the way you wanted is a different level of satisfaction.

Tie-dye shirts, beach towels, shorts, dresses, sheets and wear them to a beach: An activity we wouldn’t recommend on a busy sidewalk but tie-dye is all the wave. Rock out with your newly rainbow-colored anything this summer.

Ride a bike: We are all for the green travel so if you don’t feel like walking somewhere, hop on a bike and be a tourist in your own city. If only I knew how to ride one.

Host an outdoor dance party in one of these parks: Is it socially acceptable? No. Do we care? A little bit, but that’s besides the point. If you’re going to a party after the sun has set but have so much energy that you just can’t wait, belt out a number on a grassy dance floor. Or you could head to one of these music festivals and dance to your heart’s content.

Be a part of the theatre scene outdoors: Going to see shows in the West End can be exciting for someone who’s never gone but have you ever tried outdoor theatre? It’s some of the best things combined, good weather, great performances, and lots of refreshments and food. It’s a lovely time spent outside, especially if going to a matinee.

Go for a walk: Hiking is a great method of exercising because it’s just accelerated walking so if you feel like being out and about, take a walk to a different borough or sign yourself up for a fancy hiking trip.

Do a mini photoshoot with great views: The sun being out should be the only excuse you need to glam yourself up and take a couple of flicks. This summer take advantage of the sun and pose like your life depends on it. Plus, your instagram needs a little dusting off, don’t ask us how we know.

Sit in a green space with a pint: London is great at providing places where it is socially acceptable to day drink. Visit a rooftop bar or a beer garden because sometimes we just need that extra pick me up or various pick me ups.

Enjoy it while it lasts people, it’s only here for so long.

To ring in the better weather I will leave you with a haiku:

Rain rain go away

London’s sun is here to stay

Frolicking we go

Fancy seeing live shows elsewhere? How about on a beach?

London's first queer museum is now open