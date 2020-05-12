Hoppers is now delivering its famous Sri Lankan dishes in London

If your enthusiasm for cooking in lockdown is waning, we’ve got good news. Hoppers, the Sri Lankan eatery that’s number three on our 100 best restaurants in London list and that, in normal times, has a queue out the door, is now offering a delivery service.

The takeaway menu includes signature dishes like the bone marrow varuval, as well as a selection of karis and loads of sides: rotis, string hoppers made of rice noodles and tempered okra with sweet potato. Too many choices? You can also get a ‘taste of Hoppers’ selection menu – there’s a meat or veggie option.

From Thursday (May 14), delivery will be available from the King’s Cross branch, covering King’s Cross, Islington, Highbury, Lower Holloway, Camden, Kentish Town, Bloomsbury and Primrose Hill. On Friday (May 15), it’ll expand to cover Mayfair, Covent Garden, Bloomsbury, Euston and Fitzrovia. Those in east London will need to wait a little longer but come May 26, residents of Clerkenwell, Hoxton, the City, Shoreditch, Whitechapel, and Bethnal Green can get their Hoppers fix too.

Hoppers is part of JKS restaurant group, which also includes Gymkhana, Trishna, Brigadiers, Berenjak and Motu – all of which are now switching to delivery. So, takeaway for dinner every night next week? We’re in.

Hoppers, Trishna, Brigadiers, Berenjak and Motu will all be available for delivery via Deliveroo. Gymkhana will be available on Supper.

In other news, you can win pizza or pasta for a year from Bancone and Crust Bros in a ‘lockdown raffle’ for the NHS.

Missing your local boozer? We look at when bars and pubs will reopen in London.

