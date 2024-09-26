London is one of the greenest capital cities in Europe, with tonnes of excellent parks that do loads for Londoners’ lungs. But soon the city could be getting even greener: Sadiq Khan has announced plans to introduce more eels, otters and water voles to London’s rivers.

Khan’s plans are part of a bigger scheme to ‘re-wild’ the capital, which has notably seen beavers re-introduced to Ealing. Now City Hall wants to boost the numbers of threatened species like water voles, eels and otters.

It’s not just about biodiversity. Like beavers, these creatures are essentially in-house gardeners, helping clean riverbeds. The project is partly inspired by a similar scheme in New York, which sees millions of oysters released into the Hudson River every year to improve water quality by natural means.

Most of the Mayor’s proposed work focuses on the marshy areas of outer east London, like the Roding Valley and River Lea. Where sections of the riverbed have been built over, City Hall will work with wildlife organisations to allow waterways to realign themselves.

There’s a reason for targeting these low-lying areas near the east Thames. They’re at greater risk of flooding – a fact that made headlines earlier this year when flood experts issued a warning that the Thames Barrier might need improving if we want it to keep protecting the city. Boosting the number of animals in the waterways is linked to boosting the plants that grow around them. The vegetation absorbs more water and helps slow down any water running towards the river.

