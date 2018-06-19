London's best picnic hampers

What is it? Hampstead’s brilliant foodie pub does takeout, and we’re really happy about it. Expect good, strong, traditional picnic fare – if hampers had biceps, this one would be swanking up and down muscle beach. The sausage roll is encased in melt-in-your-mouth pastry, the terrine is light yet full of flavour and the scotch egg laughs in the face of inferior specimens. Just when you think you’re facing pig overload, the radish-focused salad swoops in and offers a light, fresh alternative.

Eat it… On Hampstead Heath, just over the road.

Price The basic hamper at £40 is intended for two people but could easily feed three burly builders.

Best for Catering for the perennially famished (eg children).