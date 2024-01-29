London
Three Uncles
Jennifer Cauli

The best restaurants in Camden

Looking for somewhere to eat in London's iconic NW1? Here's our list of the best restaurants in Camden

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
There's loads more to Camden than its big, bustling markets, storied musical history and excellent selection of places to enjoy a pint. The area is packed with loads of lovely restaurants dishing out the likes of vegan pizza (and a whole host of other plant-based joints), great pub grub, and deliciously fast cheap eats. Looking for somewhere to eat in the north-west of London? Here's a list of the best of the best.

The best restaurants in Camden right now

The Cheese Bar

1. The Cheese Bar

A bricks-and-mortar spin-off from the legendary Cheese Truck, this handy Camden pitstop peddles its wares in a bar-like space. Oozing cheese sandwiches and messy riffs on raclette are the main contenders in the food stakes, but don’t miss desserts including the flavour-bomb blue-cheese sundae. It’s also worth booking in for Thursday evening’s wintertime fondue bonanzas.

Holy Sheep
William Yip

2. Holy Sheep

While this chic noodle house brands itself as ‘Hong Kong’ rice noodles, for those in the know, their bowls pay homage to the Southwestern Chinese region of Yunnan, where rice noodles are a ubiquitous local snack. You can choose your flavour of broth, main meat and a multitude of exciting toppings, ranging from lobster balls to fish tofu and dried beancurd roll, topped up with some iconic skewer classics for sides, such as savoury grilled chicken or cumin pork belly slices. 

Elaine Zhao
 Contributor
Roger's Kitchen
Photograph: James French

3. Roger's Kitchen

Roger's Kitchen was named Best Restaurant at the first ever UK Caribbean Food Awards. The Camden Road restaurant is owned by Roger Shakes, who came to London in 1999 from Westmoreland, Jamaica. His restaurant serves traditional dishes such as curry goat and jerk chicken, as well as vegan curry, and ackee & avocado with spinach and plantain. Roger’s first restaurant job was washing plates, and he went on to be head chef at Camden’s now-closed but legendary Mango Room, which was frequented by everyone from Prince, to LL Cool J and Samuel L Jackson, before opening his own restaurant. 

4. Daphne

There’s no doubting the charms of this family-run, Greek-Cypriot restaurant. Its three-floor layout takes in a cosy ground floor that’s all floral-patterned booths and black and white photos of Cypriot village life. The first floor conjures up an authentic Mediterranean feel with its uneven whitewashed walls and tiled floors. Mini koubes (deep-fried wheat parcels stuffed with minced lamb) are crisp and aromatic, and spanakópitta, grilled fish skewers and lamb souvláki are also on the menu.

Three Uncles Camden
Jennifer Cauli

5. Three Uncles Camden

In Hawley Wharf's Camden Foodhall, you'll find 30 eateries, but our favourite is Three Uncles, where you'll get perfect roasted meat, Hong Kong-style. With classic options of char siu roast pork, pork belly and roast duck, Three Uncles also offers the chance to replace your rice with lo meen: stringy egg noodles.

Purezza

6. Purezza

The name means ‘purity’ and that’s what you get at this London outpost of the UK’s first vegan pizzeria. The setting is buzzy, modern and relaxed, while the terrific plant-based toppings involve everything from wood-smoked tofu and shaved seitan to rice-based mozzarella and beetroot carpaccio. You can also indulge in some good old-fashioned gluttony by ordering a wicked Oreo pizza for pud.

Temple of Seitan
Temple of Seitan

7. Temple of Seitan

Fast food, vegan-style. This fried chick'n restaurant offers burgers, wings and wraps, alongside sides of tots, fries and coleslaw in vaguely punk surroundings. If you’ve never tried seitan, it’s tougher than tofu, and chewier and less stringy than your average chicken wing – and of course bone-free. Since no sane person gets fried chicken for the high-quality meat anyway, the substitution is pretty irrelevant. What matters is the batter: it’s light, salty, peppery and moreish. You'll find the first ever branch in Hackney.

The Farrier
Photo: Harry Johnson Photography

8. The Farrier

Up-market but welcoming food pub in the heart of Camden’s refurbished Stables Market. Swing by for Tomahawk Thursday, where you'll get juicy steak, and on Sundays for one heck of a decent roast.

What The Pitta Camden

9. What The Pitta Camden

King of the vegan kebab. For the signature kebab they marinade soya chunks in ‘secret spices’ to create succulent nuggets. You’ll find them in the headline act: a vegan doner packed in flatbread, with salad, soya yoghurt, tzatziki and houmous. It works because it’s not just the ‘meat’ that’s seen love and care: the salad is fresh and crunchy, the sauces are creamy and the made-in-house bread is great – thin and floury, a light way of housing a kebab’s heft.

Ma Petite Jamaica
© Jamie Lau

10. Ma Petite Jamaica

Camden’s original ‘jerk pit and reggae bar’ has been peddling its totally tropical vibe since 1985 and continues to dish out big helpings of Jamaican soul food in the shape of jerk wings, curried goat, oxtail stew, fried plantain and the like. As for drinks, the rum cocktails didn’t float our boat, but there’s also Red Stripe on tap. Bright, cheery and great fun.   

11. O Tino

An authentic and friendly Portuguese joint where you'll score fresh seafood, bifana sandwiches, piri piri chicken and the house special of bacalhau com natas – cod cooked in creamy, saucy potatoes. For pudding, a pastel de nata is compulsory. 

York & Albany

12. York & Albany

It feels more Regent’s Park than Camden, but Gordon Ramsay’s all-purpose conversion of a handsome John Nash townhouse is a perfect fit for the neighbourhood. Part boutique hotel, part restaurant and part gastropub, York & Albany is dedicated to feeding and watering well-heeled locals with plenty of time on their hands.   

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

