Roger's Kitchen was named Best Restaurant at the first ever UK Caribbean Food Awards. The Camden Road restaurant is owned by Roger Shakes, who came to London in 1999 from Westmoreland, Jamaica. His restaurant serves traditional dishes such as curry goat and jerk chicken, as well as vegan curry, and ackee & avocado with spinach and plantain. Roger’s first restaurant job was washing plates, and he went on to be head chef at Camden’s now-closed but legendary Mango Room, which was frequented by everyone from Prince, to LL Cool J and Samuel L Jackson, before opening his own restaurant.