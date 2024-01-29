A bricks-and-mortar spin-off from the legendary Cheese Truck, this handy Camden pitstop peddles its wares in a bar-like space. Oozing cheese sandwiches and messy riffs on raclette are the main contenders in the food stakes, but don’t miss desserts including the flavour-bomb blue-cheese sundae. It’s also worth booking in for Thursday evening’s wintertime fondue bonanzas.
There's loads more to Camden than its big, bustling markets, storied musical history and excellent selection of places to enjoy a pint. The area is packed with loads of lovely restaurants dishing out the likes of vegan pizza (and a whole host of other plant-based joints), great pub grub, and deliciously fast cheap eats. Looking for somewhere to eat in the north-west of London? Here's a list of the best of the best.
