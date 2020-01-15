The best restaurants in Hoxton Hungry and in Hoxton? Here are the best restaurants and cafés to please your palate

JANUARY 2019: We’ve added Rapsa @ 100 Hoxton (the latest Filipino restaurant from ex-Nopi chef Francis Puyat), as well as the Hoxton sibling of Notting Hill’s Cocotte (a wholesome French take on rotisserie chicken) and the branch of Sodo Pizza at The George & Vulture pub on Pitfield Street.

Hoxton may be small in size, but its eating-out scene packs a heavyweight punch. Still as hip as ever (partly thanks to its blurred boundary with Shoreditch), but with a down-to-earth mix of locals from all walks of life, the area boasts a mightily impressive array of eats. Whether you want to explore some of London’s best Vietnamese restaurants scattered along Kingsland Road, get stuck in to great British grub or just work through some truly memorable breakfasts, Hoxton has an eatery to suit everyone, and we’ve rounded-up the very best offerings below to make sure you don’t miss out.