Brunswick House
Jon Carey

The best restaurants in Vauxhall you should be booking

There are loads of worth-a-visit restaurants in Vauxhall. Here’s our top selection of local eateries

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Time Out London Food & Drink
Depending on who you ask, Vauxhall is best known as either a dusty transport hub or London’s ecstatic queer clubbing mecca. What it isn’t is a place with a reputation for fine dining. But there are plenty of decent restaurants in Vauxhall, attracting cool locals as well as clued-up visitors to this neighbourhood where south London meets Zone 1. Get off the main gyratory that forms the centre of the area, and you’ll discover all sorts of interesting, tucked-away eateries, from Korean restaurants to fine-dining joints. Here’s our top selection of Vauxhall restaurants that’ll make you give the area another look.

Top Vauxhall restaurants

Brunswick House
Alexander Baxter

1. Brunswick House

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Vauxhall
  • price 3 of 4

A charming Grade II* listed Georgian mansion that just so happens to serve some of the best food in London. Since 2010, this bohemian beauty has been under the charge of chef Jackson Boxer, who serves up indulgent and pleasantly retro meals. Think house potato bread with wild garlic butter, devilled eggs scattered with roe and raw dexter beef with smoked bone marrow. Don't forget to visit the pleasantly spooky, ye olde crypt below the main dining room, which has its own bar and hosts regular jazz nights.

Read review
Book online
The Garden Museum Café
Garden Museum Cafe

2. The Garden Museum Café

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Bankside
  • price 1 of 4

The award-winning café at the Garden Museum in Lambeth has a small but lush alfresco garden courtyard. It’s open for lunch daily and for dinner on Tuesdays and Fridays and head chefs Harry Kaufman (previously at St John Bread and Wine and Lyles) and George Ryle (Padella and Primeur) make seasonal sensations – think smoked eel and tomato starters and whole lemon sole mains with mussels and sea beets. 

Read more
Daebak

3. Daebak

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Vauxhall
  • price 2 of 4

Daebak took over the site of a long-standing greasy spoon and, for better or worse, it still feels like a caff. Tables are tightly packed and the radio is way too loud, but prices are low, portions are large and the chefs know their way around a fryer. The Korean classics (kimchi, glass noodles, bibimbap) are all here, along with Japanese imports in the shape of katsu curry, tempura and teriyaki. In Korean, ‘daebak’ means ‘awesome’. It’s getting there.

Read review
Harar Restaurant
© Jitka Hynkova

4. Harar Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Ethiopian
  • Vauxhall

A traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant on South Lambeth Road, where you can also get stuck into a coffee ceremony or some Tej aka Ethiopian honey wine. Lots of veggie and vegan options, too. 

Read more
Dirty Burger

5. Dirty Burger

  • Restaurants
  • Burgers
  • Vauxhall

The name says it all, really. An achingly fashionable burger shack that keeps things simple: burgers and fries and a veggie and a vegan option. There's a buttermilk fried chicken burger but also a maple glazed bacon version. Get stuck in and feel bad, but also good, about yourself for enjoying such filth. 

Read more
Jihwaja

6. Jihwaja

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Vauxhall
  • price 1 of 4

It’s hard to know where the restaurant starts and the karaoke bar stops at this little warren of a Korean joint on Kennington Lane. The food however, is pretty decent, if effectively an extended riff on sugar and soy. Their killer dish is ‘cheese ramen’, an utterly filthy synthetic cheese slice melting into a bowl of Maggie-style noodles and a chilli-fired cloudy broth.

Read review
