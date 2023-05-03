A charming Grade II* listed Georgian mansion that just so happens to serve some of the best food in London. Since 2010, this bohemian beauty has been under the charge of chef Jackson Boxer, who serves up indulgent and pleasantly retro meals. Think house potato bread with wild garlic butter, devilled eggs scattered with roe and raw dexter beef with smoked bone marrow. Don't forget to visit the pleasantly spooky, ye olde crypt below the main dining room, which has its own bar and hosts regular jazz nights.
Depending on who you ask, Vauxhall is best known as either a dusty transport hub or London’s ecstatic queer clubbing mecca. What it isn’t is a place with a reputation for fine dining. But there are plenty of decent restaurants in Vauxhall, attracting cool locals as well as clued-up visitors to this neighbourhood where south London meets Zone 1. Get off the main gyratory that forms the centre of the area, and you’ll discover all sorts of interesting, tucked-away eateries, from Korean restaurants to fine-dining joints. Here’s our top selection of Vauxhall restaurants that’ll make you give the area another look.
RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in London Bridge.