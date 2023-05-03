Depending on who you ask, Vauxhall is best known as either a dusty transport hub or London’s ecstatic queer clubbing mecca. What it isn’t is a place with a reputation for fine dining. But there are plenty of decent restaurants in Vauxhall, attracting cool locals as well as clued-up visitors to this neighbourhood where south London meets Zone 1. Get off the main gyratory that forms the centre of the area, and you’ll discover all sorts of interesting, tucked-away eateries, from Korean restaurants to fine-dining joints. Here’s our top selection of Vauxhall restaurants that’ll make you give the area another look.

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in London Bridge.