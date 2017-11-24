London’s best gallery and museum gift shops

The Geffrye Museum’s own emporium is an inspired space selling all sorts related to the home, weaving in a story of London social history in the process. It sort of goes without saying that you can get some great period-themed items from here, from classic to funkier designs. There are great books, on homes and, owing to the museum’s location, Hackney. ‘East London Swimmers’ is an especially lovely find: a book chronicling the aquatic exploits of Hackney residents, with pictures in their normal attire and their swimming cossies, as they try to escape the bustle of city life.