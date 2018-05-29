Plan out your month with the city’s best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.

THINGS TO DO

June 1

First Fridays at the Natural History Museum; Natural History Museum

Dance among the dinosaurs at this seasonal finale of the monthly party and lecture series.

June 1–3

Lummis Day Festival; Various locations

Celebrate the arts, history and ethnic diversity of Northeast Los Angeles at this annual music, dance and art festival.

June 3

Los Angeles River Ride; The Autry Museum

Bike one of five different routes along the L.A. River, from a two-mile kids’ ride to a 100-mile push to the ocean and back.

June 9, 10

A Ticket to Explore JPL; Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Cross your fingers for last-minute ticket availability to this coveted NASA open house.

June 9–11

EA Play; Hollywood Palladium

Get your hands on some of the biggest upcoming releases in the gaming world as publisher EA hosts this public-facing fan event.

June 9, 10

LA Pride; West Hollywood Park

Party with Kehlani, Tove Lo, Icona Pop and a few hundred thousand proud Angelenos at this gay festival and parade.

June 12–14

E3; L.A. Convention Center

Fend off multi-sensory overload at this massive video game convention, now open to the public.

June 16, 17

Pasadena Chalk Festival; Paseo Colorado

Watch where you step as dozens of chalk art masterpieces cover the sidewalks during this Father’s Day tradition.

June 22–24

Bloom Los Angeles; Griffith Park

This interactive, pop-up art show is set to bring a dozen large-scale flowery installations to Griffith Park.

June 22-Sep 7

Dance Downtown; Grand Park

Brush up on your samba steps during the opening night of this free Downtown tradition.

June 23

World Naked Bike Ride Los Angeles; Various locations

Let it all hang out as the “bare as you dare” bike ride comes to town.

June 24

CicLAvia: The Valley; Various locations

Pedal your way through Panorama City, Arleta and Pacoima during the bike-friendly fest.

Find more things to do in our June 2018 events calendar.

FOOD & DRINK

Through Aug 31

Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park

Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House’s front lawn.

June 2

Adam Fleischman Umami Talk; Pacific Food & Beverage Museum

Join the chef and Umami Burger founder for a gallery talk on cooking with umami-rich ingredients.

June 2

CBD Dinner & Cocktails at Grub; Grub

Have an “elevated” evening of CBD-infused fried chicken, cocktails and more at this three-course dinner.

June 2, 3

LAWineFest; ROW DTLA

Raise a glass to one of L.A.’s top wine festivals, a two-day extravaganza featuring over 30 wineries, food trucks, music and more.

June 2, 3

Los Angeles Bread Festival; Grand Central Market

Slip into a carb coma at this two-day event filled with unabashed bread guzzling, specialty loaves, workshops, demos and Feel the Churn Butter Aerobics.

June 16–24

L.A. Beer Week; Various locations

Drink your weight in beer over the course of nine days as the city celebrates craft breweries across Los Angeles with different activities, special brews and seminars.

ARTS & CULTURE

Through July 6

“Beyond the Streets”; Werkartz

Explore a massive Chinatown gallery filled with works from Shepard Fairey, Retna, Guerrilla Girls, Invader, Takashi Murakami and more

June 1–Aug 18

Grand Performances; California Plaza

Scope out a diverse mix of music, live scores, films, poetry and theater at this water-encompassed stage.

June 1–Sept 2

“The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited”; Skirball Cultural Center

Immerse yourself in the world of the Muppets creator with classic clips, costumes and historic puppets, including Kermit the Frog, Rowlf and Bert and Ernie.

June 1–Oct 29

“Line & Color: The Nature of Ellsworth Kelly”; Norton Simon Museum

The Norton Simon pairs two complementary series of lithographs: Kelly’s delicate line drawings of plants and his bold, abstract color-field pieces.

June 2

“Night Life LA”; Location TBA

Step into a dreamlike environment in Northeast L.A. that’s illuminated by a pool of glow-in-the-dark plankton.

June 3–Sept 2

“Made in L.A.”; Hammer Museum

The fourth in the Hammer’s ongoing series of biennial exhibitions focuses on work created by 32 emerging and under-recognized L.A. artists.

June 16

Bloomsday; Hammer Museum

Celebrate the date on which James Joyce’s Ulysses is set with Irish food, music and pours of Guinness, along with dramatic readings.

June 26–Oct 21

“Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911–2011”; Getty Center

The Getty examines how photographers have influenced the course of fashion and style through 200 photos as well as a selection of costumes, advertisements and magazine covers.

June 29

Friday Flights at the Getty; Getty Center

Ride the tram to the Getty for the first seasonal performance of this art-centric take on a tasting flight, featuring live music and a book fair.

June 30–Feb

“A Journey That Wasn’t”; The Broad

The show inspired by the passage of time includes works from the likes of Gregory Crewdson, Andreas Gursky, Glenn Ligon and Anselm Kiefer, as well as the return of Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors.

FILM

Ongoing

Rooftop Cinema Club; NeueHouse • LEVEL

Continue the outdoor movie season at the Hollywood and Downtown rooftop series.

Through Sept 15

Eat|See|Hear; Various locations

The outdoor screening series travels to different locales throughout the city each Saturday during the summer.

Through June 28

Melrose Rooftop Theatre; E.P. & L.P.

Sink into a beanbag for film screenings atop the ultra-chic Melrose rooftop bar.

Through Oct 27

Street Food Cinema; Various locations

Follow the food trucks to this seasonal, outdoor screening series.

June 2–23

Last Remaining Seats; Downtown L.A.

Catch a month’s worth of vintage crowd-pleasers in some of Broadway’s most impressive movie palaces.

June 15

Outdoor Movies at the Skirball; Skirball Cultural Center

Pair the Skirball’s Leonard Bernstein retrospective with a screening of West Side Story.

June 19–Aug 21

Moonlight Movies on the Beach; Granada Beach

Pack up your folding chairs and head to Long Beach for this unique screening series on the sand, starting with The Sandlot.

June 21–Sept 13

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Liven up your Thursday nights at this Eastside screening series, beginning with Dirty Dancing.

June 21–Aug 9

Skyline Sound + Cinema; The Bloc

Though Downtown L.A.’s Alamo Drafthouse is still under construction, you can catch an alfresco sampler of its film programming during this inaugural series.

MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE

June 2

Lord Huron; Greek Theatre

The local band plays campfire-ready, harmony-laden folk-pop with echoes of the Old West.

June 2-Aug 25

KCRW Summer Nights; Various locations

Bust a move as this beloved live music and DJ series returns with nights in Pasadena and Chinatown.

June 2

Wango Tango; Banc of California Stadium

See Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, 5 Seconds of Summer, NF, Miguel, Janelle Monáe and Marshmello with a special guest performance by Logic.

June 7

Kevin Hart; Hollywood Bowl

Hart’s consistent positivity and high-energy comedy make him irresistible to most audiences.

June 8–10

Splash House; Palm Springs

Party by the pool with tunes from top DJs at this multi-hotel bash.

June 8, 9

Yo La Tengo; Teragram Ballroom

The beloved indie-rock institution performs in support of its latest release.

June 16

Diana Ross; Hollywood Bowl

The supreme Supreme runs through her immeasurable and iconic Motown and disco hits.

June 16, 17

A Ship In The Woods Music and Arts Festival; Felicita County Park

Built To Spill, No Age, Bill Callahan and Shabazz Palaces headline this inaugural music fest in Escondido.

June 17

Flying Lotus + Little Dragon; Hollywood Bowl

Avant-hip-hop producer FlyLo shares an evening with the dreamy, dancy quartet Little Dragon.

June 20

Yann Tiersen; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

The brilliant French composer and multi-instrumentalist plays his somber piano compositions.

June 21, 22

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists; The Echo

The witty pop-punk performer plays through Hearts of Oak during this two-night stint.

June 23

Off the 405; Getty Center

Enjoy a free outdoor concert from the Peaking Lights Family Band and evening views of the city at this summertime series.

June 24, 25

Arroyo Seco Weekend; Brookside Country Club

Neil Young, Jack White, Kings of Leon and Robert Plant top the return of Pasadena music and food fest.

June 24

Father John Misty + Gillian Welch; Hollywood Bowl

The onetime Fleet Foxes drummer has a knack for stringing together songs of beautiful despair.

June 27, 28

Post Malone; Hollywood Bowl

The “White Iverson” rapper rides into town with 21 Savage.

See more concerts in our June 2018 concert calendar.

THEATER

Through June 10

Soft Power; Ahmanson Theatre

The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive.

Through June 17

The Color Purple; Pantages Theatre

The brutal, lauded story continues to attract awards and devoted audiences.

June 5–July 1

Henry IV; Japanese Garden at VA West LA

Tom Hanks plays liar and thief Sir John Falstaff in this Shakespearean production.

June 14–Aug 18

Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations

Expand your mind on breezy summer nights by listening to the words of the Bard for free.

June 19–24

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Pantages Theatre

In this musical, the classic tale gets a luminous retelling with wickedly modern gender politics.

June 21–23

“Cthulhu: the Musical!”; Hobgoblin Playhouse

This Lovecraftian puppet shows arrives in L.A. via Oregon for a three-day run as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

SHOPPING & STYLE

June 7–10

Los Angeles Design Festival; Various locations

Take advantage of tours, exhibitions, panels and parties during this design-focused fest.

June 15

Odd Nights at the Autry; Autry National Center

Head to the latest installment of this monthly market, nighttime dance party, happy hour and shopping extravaganza.