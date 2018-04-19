We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Not going to Coachella? Start your weekend in Griffith Park for the return of Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with everything imaginable—beer gardens, live music, bounce castles, more than 200 artisan vendors—and then some.

Over on the Westside, sample whiskey from over 60 different distillers and catch a live set from Dawes during the WhiskyX at the Barker Hangar.

Watch a screening of Pineapple Express and hit up a marketplace of weed-friendly vendors during 420 Fest at the Wiltern.

Have a real chill evening wrapped up in a comforter while eating ice cream during a CBD fudge sundae pop-up at Van Leeuwen in Franklin Village.

Do your part in restoring the river during the second weekend of the Great Los Angeles River CleanUp. This coordinated cleanup effort takes place across different spots each weekend, with four locations today between Los Feliz and Frogtown.

If you’re looking for live music on the cheap, check out free pop-up shows around the city as part of Record Store Day, or shell out a few bucks for the first day of the Broke LA Music & Arts Festival, with more than 50 emerging L.A. bands.

Feed your bookworm tendencies during the opening day of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. You’ll find free lectures, signings and performances scattered across the USC campus from the likes of Vivica A. Fox and Diana Gabaldon (and tomorrow, Dave Eggers and Patton Oswalt).

Head to Long Beach and watch a screening of Titanic aboard the Queen Mary—because could there be a more devilishly appropriate place to watch the flick than aboard a grand oceanliner?

Alternatively, take your pick between two concerts tonight: Eighth Blackbird and Will Oldham play a symphonic set at the Theatre at Ace Hotel while Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Method Man & Redman and Warren G headline Krush Groove at the Forum.

Jog on the 90 (yes, the freeway) Sunday morning during the Nike Go LA 10K. This traffic-free dash directs runners from Culver City to Marina Del Rey and back again.

On the other end of the county, celebrate Earth Day at CicLAvia: Heart of the Foothills. The car-free, bike-friendly route winds through the San Gabriel Valley, with hubs in San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona and Claremont.

Catch a matinee at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion from the Complexions Contemporary Ballet. The New York dance company celebrates the inventiveness of David Bowie, with choreography and costumes inspired by his music and glam-rock looks.

Celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions, “Rafa Esparza: de la Calle” and “sisters and brothers” during an open house at ICA LA. The free Arts District museum is hosting artist and curator talks followed by a DJ set in the early evening.

