Los Angeles
Timeout

Clark Street Diner alt crop assorted plates
Photograph: Courtesy Clark Street Diner

The best breakfast spots in Los Angeles

From bougie to no-frills, here are the best places to grab a delicious early morning meal in Los Angeles.

Breakfast is the meal that launched a thousand trends: bacon, acai bowls, all the manners of toasts and tartines, and yes, brunch. Somehow, though, there's still plenty of places in Los Angeles that have escaped the hype/backlash cycle that's dogged all of the above—plus the slate of newer, chef-driven restaurants that turn into madhouses on late Sunday mornings. 

To round up the best of the best, we not only looked through the latter, but delved into greasy spoons, old-school diners and the city's third wave coffee shops, plus the city's various Asian breakfast options to bring you the all-around best list of breakfasts in Los Angeles. Some are casual and budget-friendly, others less so, but all of them deliver a hearty, filling and delicious meal to start your day off right. Without further ado: here are our picks for the best breakfast restaurants in the city

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Los Angeles

The best breakfasts in L.A.

République
Photograph: Time Out/Ryan Tanaka

1. République

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • La Brea
  • price 3 of 4

Walter and Margarita Manzke's Californian-French eatery offers an artisan breakfast menu on both weekdays and weekends (a word of warning: the late morning brunch scene gets particularly intense). Years in, the ever-changing pastry selection and now-iconic dishes like the ricotta toast topped with seasonal fruit and wildflower honey never fail to please—and a weekday breakfast here is one of the quieter ways to experience one of the best restaurants in the city. As you take in the space's high ceilings and faux-rustic charms, don’t forget the legacy of it all: Built in 1929, the building first served as Charlie Chaplin's office before becoming home to the late Mark Peel and Nancy Silverton's Campanile—so those Benedicts and croissants come with a side of history.

2. Destroyer

  • Restaurants
  • American creative
  • Culver City
  • price 3 of 4

No detail goes unaccounted for at Destroyer, where otherworldly presentation and high-quality ingredients combine for the most aesthetically pleasing breakfast (and brunch) in town. Helmed by Jordan Kahn, the same critically acclaimed chef behind nearby Michelin-starred Vespertine, the pricey, counter service-style daytime café draws crowds on late weekend morning, but arrive early or come on a weekday to slather house-cultured butter with seasonal jam on their Icelandic seeded rye bread or dig into the avocado confit—Destroyer's truly high-fashion take on avocado toast.

HomeState
Photograph: Courtesy Jakob N. Layman

3. HomeState

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Los Feliz
  • price 1 of 4

Homesick Texans, eat your heart out. L.A.'s favorite Tex-Mex specialist has five outposts across the city (Hollywood, Highland Park, Playa Vista, Pasadena and Sherman Oaks), so first-rate queso, breakfast tacos and migas are never that far out of reach. Fluffy scrambled eggs pile into fresh corn or flour tortillas with just about any filling your heart can imagine and the casual atmosphere encourages taking it easy, while frozen margaritas, palomas and ranch water—a refreshing blend of Topo Chico, tequila and lime—make for a too-easy slide from morning into afternoon if you’re in the mood for day drinking. Wine, beer and cocktails available.

Clark Street Diner
Photograph: Courtesy Clark Street Diner

4. Clark Street Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • Hollywood

The longtime 101 Coffee Shop now has a fresh coat of paint, a well-stocked pastry case and the same old-school fare in the care of Zack Hall and the team behind Clark Street Bakery, and that's exactly how we like it. Unlike a true greasy spoon, the no-frills breakfast food is carefully cooked and seasoned—meaning you'll have a delicious morning meal here, every time, plus access to some of the city's finest pastries. For more casual counter service, head to the Clark Street outposts in Echo Park, Brentwood and Downtown's Grand Central Market, where you can enjoy fried egg sandwiches and housemade bagels with lox in a quicker, more takeout-friendly patio setting.

Lodge Bread
Photograph: Courtesy Lodge Bread Company / Yasmin Alishav

5. Lodge Bread

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Culver City
  • price 2 of 4

With three locations in Culver City, Woodland Hills and Pico-Robertson, Alexander Phaneuf and Or Amsalam's once-tiny bakery focused on naturally leavened breads has grown into a best-in-class breakfast destination in its own right. The same detail-oriented baking process goes into Lodge Bread's excellent coffee cake and other pastries, as well as toasts and sandwiches, and the tea and coffee are top-notch as well. Indulge in their humongous cinnamon rolls slathered with cream cheese icing, or opt for the toast topped with ricotta and jam; for those who prefer savory over sweet, the luscious eggplant hummus with the Jerusalem bagel or a warm piece of pita will more than satisfy.

Breakfast by Salt's Cure
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Christopher M.

6. Breakfast by Salt's Cure

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • West Hollywood
  • price 1 of 4

Though the ranch-to-table ethos might no longer generate as much buzz today, Salt's Cure's pancake-oriented offshoot, Breakfast by Salt's Cure, is one of the best breakfast options in the city. Head to West Hollywood and Santa Monica (as well NYC’s West Village) for chef-owner Chris Phelps's effortlessly delicious griddle cakes and a casual order-at-the-counter situation, or visit the Hollywood original starting at 9am for the full-service experience. Either way, Salt's Cure has become our favorite laidback breakfast and brunch destination to keep in our back pocket—and hopefully, it'll soon be yours too.

7. Huge Tree Pastry

  • Restaurants
  • Taiwanese
  • Monterey Park
  • price 1 of 4

Known and locally renowned for its affordable Taiwanese breakfast menu, Huge Tree Pastry is a no-frills spot in a Monterey Park strip mall that offers several excellent budget-friendly dishes, including fantuan: bundles of sweet purple or white wrapped around scrambled egg, fried youtiao (cruller doughnuts), pork floss and pickles. You can also find scallion pancakes, pan-fried radish cakes, baked sesame bread and full-sized youtiao, which are perfect for dipping into a cup of steaming hot soymilk (available in both sweet or salty). Note: Cash only.

JiST Cafe
Photograph: Time Out/Jakob N. Layman

8. JiST Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Little Tokyo
  • price 2 of 4

Run by third-generation Little Tokyo local Glen Ishii, this café blends traditions old and new alike with mouthwatering Japanese-influenced breakfast fare. Paying homage to Tokyo Café, the space's previous iteration founded by Ishii's grandmother, JiST serves a classic ketchup omurice and the must-order chashu hash, made using a secret marinade first used over 70 years ago. Served with breakfast potatoes and two six-minute eggs, it's the perfect dish for sharing alongside the JiST's French toast, which is pre-soaked in a crème brûlée base for 24 hours. We also enjoy the weekend-only Lucky Ducky: a Chinese scallion pancake topped with eggs sunny side up, duck confit and slices of orange.

John O'Groat's
Photograph: Courtesy John o' Groats

9. John O'Groat's

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • Westside
  • price 2 of 4

For the past 40 years, John O'Groats has offered the best no-frills breakfast and lunch on the Westside, plus some of the best biscuits, fried chicken and fish and chips in town. Weekend morning waits can get hectic, but the friendly staff and generally relaxed crowd of families and locals keep the process of dining at this beloved daytime eatery from feeling far less stressful as some others on this list. Everything is simple and made with care, but what we like best of all is the utter lack of pretension on display here, every day of the week.

Cofax Coffee Shop
Photograph: Courtesy Cofax

10. Cofax Coffee Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Coffee shops
  • Fairfax District
  • price 2 of 4

For those who consider burritos the platonic ideal of breakfast food, this colorful blue-and-white café offers one of the city's finest new-school iterations. Stuffed with smoked potatoes and your choice of protein (we like the meaty chorizo, or the Bludso's hot link), each one is filling, rich and flavorful—the perfect contrast to the zing of Cofax's housemade salsa that comes on the side. Located on the streetwear-heavy stretch of Fairfax, the tiny storefront has a few seats available, but it’s best to take your burrito to-go with a cup of strong Stumptown coffee.

11. The Serving Spoon

  • Restaurants
  • Soul and southern American
  • Inglewood
  • price 2 of 4

For almost four decades, this Inglewood eatery has served the South L.A. neighborhood heaping breakfast platters, plus daily specials like smothered oxtails (Wednesdays) and chittlins (Fridays and Saturdays). While the wait for a table can climb up to an hour on weekends, early mornings and weekdays are generally a less chaotic way to enjoy the Serving Spoon's old-school French toast with fried chicken or one of their combination breakfast plates. Slide into one of the diner's red leather booths or take a seat at one of the wooden stools at the counter—there's nothing like a hearty breakfast to start the day.

12. Pann's

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • LAX/Westchester
  • price 2 of 4

One of the best examples of Googie architecture still in existence, this iconic diner offers one of the city's best all-day breakfasts, and the high-quality service has kept morning crowds thick since it first opened in 1958. While also convenient for travelers flying in and out of LAX, a meal here is a chance to step into a piece of L.A. history. Plus, their plates of fried chicken and waffles rival the famous Roscoe's, and the hearty portions are just right to make sure you stay full, no matter how long your flight.

13. Otus Thai Kitchen & Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • West Hollywood

On the far end of West Hollywood, June Intrachat's modern Thai restaurant quietly serves one of the only Thai breakfast offerings in town, and it's even offered all day. Highlights of the breakfast and lunch menu includes khao kai jiew (Thai ground chicken omelet) rice bowl and the "It's a Joke," Intrachat's signature rice porridge. For a Thai take on your average breakfast skillet, order the kai-kata—a flavorful, savory blend of fried eggs, lap cheong sausage and ground chicken topped with green onions and served with a side of sliced baguette.

Doubting Thomas
Photograph: Time Out/Michael Juliano

14. Doubting Thomas

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Historic Filipinotown
  • price 1 of 4

Angelenos in the know flock to this neighborhood coffee shop in Historic Filipinotown, where owner Naomi Shim's pastry skills and cooking prowess transform your standard coffee-and-a-pastry into a full-fledged artisan breakfast experience. While their Instagram is full of limited-run seasonal creations like tomato danishes and passionfruit fruit pie, you can always depend on their all-day menu of heartier breakfast fare, like the braised pork shoulder-based Doubtless Burrito and the seven-grain pancakes topped with apple verjus and maple cinnamon butter.

Huckleberry
Photograph: Courtesy Elise Freimuth

15. Huckleberry

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Santa Monica
  • price 2 of 4

One of the Westside's finest breakfast and brunch spots, Huckleberry offers straightforward farm-to-table plates like a fruit-studded porridge bowl and a breakfast bowl topped with housemade chorizo. If you're in the mood for umami, it's hard to go wrong with the fried egg sandwich that features the trinity of gruyere cheese, Niman Ranch bacon and housemade aioli on country toast. Both the crowds and menus thin on weekdays, but you'll also get a chance to breathe at this Santa Monica stalwart while still enjoying equally delicious breakfast food.

Nickel Diner
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

16. Nickel Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • Downtown Historic Core
  • price 2 of 4

Open since 2008, Kristen Trattner and Monica May's old-meets-new Downtown café offers cozy retro ambience and chef-driven twists on diner breakfast staples like French toast, chilaquiles and blueberry pancakes, plus their famous maple bacon doughnuts. Under their ownership, the pair have lovingly restored the original 1940s café's interior to include signage, linoleum floors and red leather booths and become our favorite place to enjoy a leisurely breakfast downtown. Tip: Make sure to ask after their seasonal housemade pop tarts.

17. Millie's Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • Silver Lake
  • price 2 of 4

Every day of the week, this no-frills café with locations in Pasadena and Silver Lake serves generously portioned breakfast and lunch plates. While you'll find the Silver Lake location packed with locals nursing their hangovers on late weekend mornings, Millie's is also one of the neighborhood's most dependable weekday breakfast joints, with quick service, homemade granola and an array of messes and scrambles that will help you get your life together whether you're on the way to work or trying your best to sober up after a long night out on the town.

Gjusta
Photograph: Courtesy Gjusta

18. Gjusta

  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Venice
  • price 3 of 4

Located kitty-corner from Gold's Gym, you can usually spot this upmarket deli and bakery in Venice from the brunch line snaking out the door on weekend mornings. Unlike sister restaurant Gjelina on nearby Abbot Kinney, Gjusta opens daily at 7am, meaning early risers and weekday visitors can indulge in one the city's best (and most expensive) breakfast meals here with little to no wait for a table. The pastries never fail to deliver, and the gourmet breakfast menu is all-around consistent, from a gourmet ham and egg sandwich with Gruyere and spicy harissa ketchup to the honey-drizzled almond butter toast on sprouted rye bread.

Cindy’s

19. Cindy’s

  • Restaurants
  • Coffee shops
  • Eagle Rock
  • price 2 of 4

The throwback Eagle Rock diner serves cage-free eggs in various forms: scrambled with smoked salmon and roasted beets, folded into herbaceous mushroom omelets or—maybe the best way—any way you want, alongside house-made sausage. Belly up to the breakfast counter or grab a cozy booth for a hot cup of coffee along with buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles and thick-cut French toast, which are available all-day at this cheerful neighborhood gem.

The Original Pantry Cafe
Photograph: Time Out/Stephanie Breijo

20. The Original Pantry Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • South Park
  • price 1 of 4

Open since 1924, this classic L.A. diner has dished out enormous breakfast plates to locals and tourists for decades. We’re partial to the massive pancakes, but whatever you do, don’t skip the behemoth planks of sourdough toast or the order of home fries, which come fried to a crisp on one side only. While menu prices have increased in recent years, and the Original Pantry (for now) no longer offers late night hours, this old-school icon is still worth a visit the next time you're up early and craving hot breakfast in Downtown L.A.

