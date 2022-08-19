The best breakfast spots in Los Angeles

Walter and Margarita Manzke's Californian-French eatery offers an artisan breakfast menu on both weekdays and weekends (a word of warning: the late morning brunch scene gets particularly intense). Years in, the ever-changing pastry selection and now-iconic dishes like the ricotta toast topped with seasonal fruit and wildflower honey never fail to please—and a weekday breakfast here is one of the quieter ways to experience one of the best restaurants in the city. As you take in the space's high ceilings and faux-rustic charms, don’t forget the legacy of it all: Built in 1929, the building first served as Charlie Chaplin's office before becoming home to the late Mark Peel and Nancy Silverton's Campanile—so those Benedicts and croissants come with a side of history.
Breakfast is the meal that launched a thousand trends: bacon, acai bowls, all the manners of toasts and tartines, and yes, brunch. Somehow, though, there's still plenty of places in Los Angeles that have escaped the hype/backlash cycle that's dogged all of the above—plus the slate of newer, chef-driven restaurants that turn into madhouses on late Sunday mornings.
To round up the best of the best, we not only looked through the latter, but delved into greasy spoons, old-school diners and the city's third wave coffee shops, plus the city's various Asian breakfast options to bring you the all-around best list of breakfasts in Los Angeles. Some are casual and budget-friendly, others less so, but all of them deliver a hearty, filling and delicious meal to start your day off right. Without further ado: here are our picks for the best breakfast restaurants in the city
RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Los Angeles