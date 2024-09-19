The best vegan restaurants in Los Angeles

This high-end vegan restaurant has long delighted omnivores with its flavorful, imaginative dishes, but even those who balk at the meat-like taste and texture of Impossible will find something to love on the menu of Crossroads. Chef Tal Ronnen, a favorite among celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, reinvents meat-free fine dining with dishes like Rockefeller-style baked mushroom “scallops’’ and a pasta carbonara, which comes topped with a tomato “egg yolk” that actually bursts. The Melrose flagship, known for its white tablecloths and cozy steakhouse-esque setting, draws a fashionable younger crowd, as well as a surprisingly older, suit-clad type, but those in the Valley can also visit its newer second location in Calabasas. Other standouts include the artichoke “oysters” and French onion soup. For a special occasion, it’s worth it to spring for the seasonal tasting menu ($175), which includes shaved truffles, champagne and a meet-and-greet with the chef.