Silver Lake was voted L.A.’s coolest neighborhood—but these five areas were right behind it

Los Feliz manages to balance its trendiness with approachability—which propelled it into the runner-up position in our voting results. Sidewalk seating at Little Dom’s has kept the street scene feeling alive long before the recent push toward outdoor dining, while the indescribable Soap Plant Wacko complex still keeps things eclectic.
What’s new
Highland Park fave Goldburger is now smashing patties on Vermont Avenue while the Cara Hotel set up a courtyard oasis just on the edge of the nabe. And come the end of the year, the century-old Vista Theatre will reopen under a new owner: Quentin Tarantino.
If you only do one thing…
Have a cocktail and some bakery snacks at Big Bar on the friendliest patio in town.