Silver Lake was voted L.A.’s coolest neighborhood—but these five areas were right behind it

You probably could’ve made the argument for Silver Lake as L.A.’s coolest neighborhood at any point in the previous two decades. But there was something about this year that pushed our readers to overwhelmingly anoint the neighborhood with its coolness crown.

As part of the annual Time Out Index (the same survey of city dwellers around the globe that deemed L.A.—sigh—the most expensive, inconvenient, overrated city in North America), Angelenos selected Silver Lake as the city’s coolest neighborhood. In fact, it was a wide enough margin that it landed at #14 in our global list of the trendiest areas.

So here in L.A., what trailed just behind Silver Lake? We’re diving back into the Time Out Index to soptlight the runners-up for the coolest neighbrohood title, as chosen by you, our readers.

