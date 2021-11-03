Melbourne
Portsea Hotel
Photograph: SuppliedPortsea Hotel

The best kid-friendly pubs in Melbourne

Parenting and pubs go together like parmas and chips at these child-friendly establishments

Written by
Rose Johnstone
Contributor
Lacey-Jade Christie
Forget about calling a babysitter, because we've rounded up the best spots that guarantee good times for punters of all ages. These pubs have warm, safe atmospheres, tasty menus for you and the little ones, and all the high chairs you’d ever need. 

For more insight into Melbourne's best kids' activities, browse our best activities for kids and our top toy stores.

The best family friendly pubs in Melbourne

Portsea Hotel
Photograph: Harvard Wang

1. Portsea Hotel

  • Travel
  • Portsea

Pull up at the Portsea Hotel on a sunny Sunday afternoon and you’ll find children playing and climbing trees on the front lawn while parents sit overlooking Port Phillip Bay and Queenscliff. This seaside pub is the perfect pitstop for a coastal adventure; these guys offer kids packs with colouring books and serve the perfect kids’ portion of fish and chips to go with your own serve of market-fresh fish. Check the pub’s Facebook page for upcoming events, which range from Easter egg hunts to gigs and themed parties.

Edinburgh Castle Hotel

2. Edinburgh Castle Hotel

  • Bars
  • Brunswick

In 2014, we awarded this Brunswick institution the Family-Friendly Award at our Pub Awards. Three years on, nothing has changed: this community pub welcomes punters of all ages, even offering a toy box and a complimentary soft drink for kids to go with their steak and fries (or veggies). Even four-legged family members are made to feel at home in the spacious beer garden, so whether you’re coming for Monday’s $15 'roo and wine special or $12 burgers on Tuesday, there’s no need to leave anyone at home.

Croxton Park Hotel

3. Croxton Park Hotel

  • Bars
  • Thornbury

Watch little ones’ eyes light up at the site of the Croxton Park Hotel’s sprawling indoor playground; the biggest, we reckon, in the inner northern suburbs. What’s more, this Thornbury pub offers free kids’ entertainment on Friday and Saturdays from 6-8pm (featuring long-time kids’ performer Captain Adam) and free kids’ meals on Sunday nights.

Flying Duck Hotel
Photogaph: Vince Caligiuri

4. Flying Duck Hotel

  • Restaurants
  • Prahran
  • price 1 of 4

It’s all about the bright, beautiful atrium at this Prahran favourite. Prams flank the space as parents enjoy one of the best parmas in town (which, naturally, comes in a kids’ serve on the ‘duckling’s menu’). Food-wise, this is top-notch pub fare with prices to match, which makes the Flying Duck perfect for a classy get-together with other families.

Templestowe Hotel

5. Templestowe Hotel

  • Bars
  • Templestowe Lower

Do you remember the excitement of going to a buffet as a child? Of course you do – the thrill never wears off. At this gem of the eastern suburbs, kids can get stuck into lasagna, jelly and ice cream, before flopping into the play area which boasts a playground, books, colouring-in and movies. All of this, along with face painting on Friday and clowns on Sundays, means that you’ll be free to enjoy a well-earned glass of wine with your hearty pub meal.

