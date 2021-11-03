Pull up at the Portsea Hotel on a sunny Sunday afternoon and you’ll find children playing and climbing trees on the front lawn while parents sit overlooking Port Phillip Bay and Queenscliff. This seaside pub is the perfect pitstop for a coastal adventure; these guys offer kids packs with colouring books and serve the perfect kids’ portion of fish and chips to go with your own serve of market-fresh fish. Check the pub’s Facebook page for upcoming events, which range from Easter egg hunts to gigs and themed parties.