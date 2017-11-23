Brunswick is getting a brand new 10-screen cinema complex

Of all the great things Brunswick brings us – brilliant bars, live music venues and one hell of a jeans store – one thing that’s lacking is a hub for film lovers. Carlton has the Nova, Northcote has the Palace Westgarth, and now Brunswick will soon have its own integrated film and dining precinct.

Heading to Weston Street, just beside Barkly Square shopping centre, will be a 10-screen cinema called Sparkly Bear Cinemas (we see what you did there!)

Sparkly Bear will screen both new and old flicks, and feature a rooftop cinema for summer film screenings. Inside the complex will be a live performance space that will showcase musicians, comedians and other performance artists, as well as a bunch of casual dining options.

The cinema will come from the guys behind Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn, Cameo Cinemas in Belgrave and Classic Cinemas in Elsternwick, so you know you’ll be in good hands.

Sparkly Bear is planned to open in Brunswick by 2020.