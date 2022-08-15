Take the children on an enchanted experience wandering among six beautiful hectares of Victorian garden grounds along Rippon Lea Estate’s mansion, which was built in 1868. The garden includes a large lake, extensive shrubberies, flower gardens and an orchard of historically significant fruit varieties.
Embark on a 45-minute historic garden tour or step back in time on a mansion tour to hear amazing stories about the people who made it come to life. Enjoy a picnic on the lawn or food from the Tea Room on the main mansion veranda with beautiful views of the garden. There is also a gift shop and nursery on site.
Garden tours and mansion tours require bookings and are included with the entry fee. For a family of two adults and two children, the total cost is $40 — just $10 per person.