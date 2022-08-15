When going out with the kids, the costs can quickly add up to a very expensive day out — especially when you have more than one child. Thankfully, there are heaps of low-cost or free kids' activities to take advantage of across Melbourne, it’s just a matter of knowing where they are.

Whether you're looking for indoor or outdoor activities or are after something arty, educational, nature-filled or active, we've rounded up some of our top affordable picks for you to try. And to sweeten the deal even further, many of these spots allow you to BYO food for a picnic.

Have a scroll and prepare to enjoy a fun day out and quality time together without the stress over the hole it’s going to burn in your pocket. Afterwards, check out the best kid-friendly pubs or cafés.