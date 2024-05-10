Australia's top ten hidden gems have been revealed – and two are right here in Victoria

Sure, anyone living in Melbourne knows about our big-ticket attractions: world-class restaurants, top-notch bars and major cultural institutions. But what about the secret spots that are far from the tourist radar? Well, Australia's top ten hidden gems have just been revealed – and two local attractions made the list. Just promise to keep them on the down low, ok?

Tour operator Bókun collated the list based on Tripadvisor reviews of more than 1,000 destinations across the country. Topping the leaderboard as Australia’s ultimate hidden gem is the ever-so-dreamy Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island. This secluded stretch of coast in South Australia claimed Tourism Australia's title for best beach in Australia in 2023 – so much for being a secret – but we’re still big fans of the tiny cove.



Second place went to Panorama Garden Estate in Boneo on the Mornington Peninsula, which is celebrated as one of Australia’s most enchanting secret gardens and wildlife reserves sprawling over 55 acres. Within the grand estate, 25 acres are dedicated to beautifully manicured gardens filled with more than 20,000 plants. There are also peaceful lakes, picturesque waterfalls and many adorable animals, including rare albino kangaroos, alpacas and peacocks.

The other Victorian attraction to make the list is none other than the State Library Victoria, which landed in tenth place. Although calling it a hidden gem could be a stretch – it's recently been named one of the best libraries in the world and one of the most popular. But hey, we'll take any excuse to give it some extra love and recognition.

Rounding out the rest of the top ten were beaches, gardens, gorges and museums from across South Australia, New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland. Now with all this travel inspo, guess it's time to book a holiday!

Here’s the full list of Australia’s top ten hidden gems:

Stokes Bay Beach, SA Panorama Garden Estate, VIC Wendy Whiteley’s Secret Garden, NSW Himeji Garden, SA The Drip Gorge, NSW Little Beach, WA The Rocks Discovery Museum, NSW Japanese Garden, QLD Atherton Tablelands, QLD State Library, VIC

