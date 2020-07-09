Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Melbourne cinemas have reacted to going back into lockdown
Classic Cinemas billboard lockdown 2 Godfather quote
Photograph: Cass Knowlton

Melbourne cinemas have reacted to going back into lockdown

Here are some ways you can support them from home

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Thursday July 9 2020, 1:08pm
Those poor Melbourne businesses. Having just resumed trading following months-long lockdowns, they are now having to close their doors for a second time in order to keep everyone safe. Galleries have shut... gyms too. Melbourne cinemas have also turned off their popcorn machines after only being open for a couple of weeks. 

The Sun Theatre in Yarraville only just reopened on July 4 but has had to shut its cinemas again. Thankfully, the Sun will be safely opening for all your choc top and popcorn needs. Locals can pop in between noon and 8pm, Tuesdays through Sundays to purchase snacks and help support this great independent cinema. 

Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn (alongside sister cinemas Classic and Cameo) will continue with their at-home film streaming platform which lets you support the cinemas by renting movies. 

The Classic Cinema in Elsternwick has even added an ode to this scene from The Godfather: Part III on its outdoor billboard. 

Here are more updates from our favourite local cinemas.

Meanwhile....

And so it is. We must close our doors again for a little while, effective after the last sessions of tomorrow evening, Wednesday 8 July. At least this time, we have an end date to look forward to (for now)! Thank you so much for coming to our cinemas and supporting us in the fortnight that we were open. We were so heartened to see your smiling faces at the box office once again. Your support has meant the world to us. Thank you again to our loyal and hardworking staff who continue to weather the changes and uncertainty with us with professionalism and unwavering positivity. We'll see you again – stronger and more keen for the big screen than ever – in six weeks' time (for now). Stay safe and well out there! 📽

