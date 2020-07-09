Melbourne cinemas have reacted to going back into lockdown

Here are some ways you can support them from home

Those poor Melbourne businesses. Having just resumed trading following months-long lockdowns, they are now having to close their doors for a second time in order to keep everyone safe. Galleries have shut... gyms too. Melbourne cinemas have also turned off their popcorn machines after only being open for a couple of weeks.

The Sun Theatre in Yarraville only just reopened on July 4 but has had to shut its cinemas again. Thankfully, the Sun will be safely opening for all your choc top and popcorn needs. Locals can pop in between noon and 8pm, Tuesdays through Sundays to purchase snacks and help support this great independent cinema.

Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn (alongside sister cinemas Classic and Cameo) will continue with their at-home film streaming platform which lets you support the cinemas by renting movies.

The Classic Cinema in Elsternwick has even added an ode to this scene from The Godfather: Part III on its outdoor billboard.

Here are more updates from our favourite local cinemas.

