Psst! These are Victoria's top three hidden natural wonders

There's no shortage of natural wonders in Victoria; from pink salt lakes and redwood forests to sprawling mountain ranges, our state is replete with destinations worth travelling for. The downside? Everyone knows them, and as a result, these natural wonders are often unfortunately chock-full of tourists. So Melburnians, here's our proposition: we've got a secret, can you keep it?

A recent study by Mitsubishi Motors Australia on secret road trip hotspots has revealed the top ten secret road trip destinations across Australia, and three spots in Victoria landed on the list: Loch Ard Gorge in an impressive second place, Erskine Falls in seventh place and Mt Baw Baw Summit Walk in tenth place.

Loch Ard Gorge can be found along the Great Ocean Road, just a few minutes from the Twelve Apostles. Not-so-fun fact: the picturesque gorge features two cliff faces that are often referred to as the Tom and Eva Lookout, in honour of two teenagers who were the sole survivors of a tragic shipwreck along the coast in 1878. If you plan to travel down to the gorge from metro Melbourne, you can stop off at Erskine Falls beforehand. Just a short drive from Lorne, this thunderous waterfall plunges a whopping 30 metres down into the gully below.

Located three hours east of the CBD, Mt Baw Baw Summit is a hiking trail located within the Great Dividing Range. The 3.5km trail kicks off in Baw Baw's Alpine Village and takes approximately five to eight hours to complete. Your reward? Sprawling views across the valleys of Thomson, Aberfeldy Rivers and Victorian Alps. How's the serenity?

Of all the Australian states, Victoria has the most locations in the top ten; other locales to make the list include St Columba Waterfall in Tasmania, Kirra Beach in Queensland, the Painted Desert in South Australia, Mammoth Cave in Western Australia and the Larapinta Trail in the Northern Territory. Not to brag, but that's yet another impressive achievement for Victoria that can join others like being crowded as one of the top trending travel spots for 2022 and Melbourne ranking as the friendliest city in the world.

Keen to travel, but don't have a set of wheels? Here are five carless day trips to take from Melbourne.