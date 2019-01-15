Skin cancer doctors are giving out free skin checks at St Kilda Beach this month

There are endless reasons to love summer in Melbourne. Rooftop cocktails on warm evenings, cinema under the stars, road trips to the beach, festivals like the Australian Open and Midsumma – we could go on and on. But on scorching summer days, there's one thing no one wants to think about: skin cancer.

It's one of the most common cancers in Australia (it's estimated that over 14,000 people were affected by melanoma in 2018), and it's something that even the most sunsmart among us risk on a daily basis. Despite what we've been taught in primary school, slip slop slap isn't always enough.

Thankfully, it's also one of the most easily detectable cancers. It's important to get your skin checked regularly for early signs, which is why a free pop-up skin checking clinic is the smartest thing we've heard about this summer.

So here's the dealio: the TAL SpotChecker will be open at St Kilda Pier Lawn on Sunday, January 27 and Monday, January 28 from 9am-6pm. Free sessions with a skin cancer specialist already been snapped up on the TAL website but there will be limited walk-in sessions available. Get in quick!