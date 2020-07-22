Some of Sydney's most popular restaurants are about to start delivering to Melbourne

New South Wales may have snapped its border shut to Victorians, but at least our northern neighbours are willing to send us their food. From August, Melburnians will be eligible for home delivery from the Merivale group, the hospitality giant that's behind buzzy Sydney restaurants such as Totti's, Mr Wong and Fred's.

The group launched its delivery service, Merivale at Home, in Sydney this past April, offering finish-at-home meals from their large portfolio of restaurants. And at some point in the next month (the exact date is TBC) a trimmed down version of the service will expand to Melbourne, with other cities to follow.

The launch line up includes Cantonese eatery Mr Wong, fine diners Fred’s and Bert’s Bar & Brasserie, French bistro Felix, modern Middle Eastern joint Jimmy’s Falafel, Italian restaurant Totti's, and gastropub Hotel Centennial. They'll each offer up a heat-and-eat meal kit with dinner for two people, usually comprising three courses and at least one side, with the option to add bottled cocktails and matching wines.

Register at Merivale at Home for updates on the launch date and to preview the menus.

