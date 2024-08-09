Yes! This regional Victorian town has been named in the top ten most beautiful places in all of Australia

There are so many picturesque towns to enjoy across Victoria, from seaside villages to quaint regional towns, our state has so much beauty to explore. A recent study by MortgageBroker.com.au analysed data from Instagram and Pinterest to identify the most beautiful towns and villages in Australia, and one of Victoria's most beloved towns made the top ten on the list.

The quaint town of Daylesford has been named on the list, and we're beaming with pride. If you ask us, the research might suggest a little more about social media use than it does about the actual charm of a town, but if you've been to Daylesford it's hard to dispute its beauty.

According to social media data, Richmond – a historic town in southern Tasmania – is Australia’s most beautiful town, with 4,900,000 Instagram hashtags and 1,088 Pinterest pins. Tempted by a Tassie trip? You can read our local’s guide to Hobart over here – Richmond is just under half an hour’s drive from the state’s creative capital.



Based on the data compiled in the report, Daylesford has been hashtagged on Instagram 395,000 times. There is certainly much beauty to be enjoyed in the town – it's renowned for its natural mineral springs, charming architecture and tranquil lakes. This picturesque town is a haven for wellness enthusiasts, artists, and foodies. The Wombat Hill Botanic Gardens offer stunning views of the surrounding countryside, while the town’s markets and cozy cafes provide a rich cultural experience.

It was the only Victorian town to make the list of the top 10 most beautiful towns in Australia according to social media, but a few more managed to crack the top 25 (we'd argue they should be higher). Lorne came in at number 15, which makes sense considering the beauty of its sweeping Great Ocean Road views. The riverside town of Echuca was ranked 17th, and Castlemaine, Port Fairy, Beechworth and Queenscliff also made the list.

Western Australia is home to the highest number of the country’s most beautiful towns, with four of the top ten towns all located in WA. Taking third place on the list of Australia’s most beautiful towns is Noosa, with Port Douglas being the only other Queensland town to make the top ten.

Social media’s picks of Australia’s most beautiful towns and villages are as follows:

Richmond, Tasmania ( 4,901,088 Combined Social Media Appearances) Byron Bay, New South Wales (3,300,991) Noosa, Queensland ( 1,701,024 ) Albany, Western Australia ( 1,301,019 ) Margaret River, Western Australia ( 875,014 ) Moonta, South Australia ( 768,310 ) Port Douglas, Queensland ( 562,077 ) Exmouth, Western Australia ( 443,979 ) Broome, Western Australia ( 433,983 ) Daylesford, Victoria (396,047 )





You can read the full list and plan your next holiday accordingly over here.





