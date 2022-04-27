Founded by Kayla Moon, who has more than a decade of experience in the industry, this contemporary floristry shop specialises in bold, colourful and highly aesthetic bouquets that are often Zodiac or solar system-related. The shop is located in the artsy hub of Collingwood Yards, but you can also shop the range online and add on extras like locally made wine or ceramics.
Flowers are the no-brainers of the gift world. Everybody loves getting them, and they always look stunning. Whether you've been in trouble and need to make it up to someone, or you want to surprise someone just because, these Melbourne florists are up to the task of making you a pretty bouquet.
On a time crunch? We've got you — here are the best same-day and next-day flower delivery services in Melbourne.