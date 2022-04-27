Melbourne



Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best florists in Melbourne

Pick up a bunch of blooms from one of these sweet-scented joints

Written by
Meg Crawford
,
Rushani Epa
&
Adena Maier
Flowers are the no-brainers of the gift world. Everybody loves getting them, and they always look stunning. Whether you've been in trouble and need to make it up to someone, or you want to surprise someone just because, these Melbourne florists are up to the task of making you a pretty bouquet.

On a time crunch? We've got you — here are the best same-day and next-day flower delivery services in Melbourne.

Melbourne's best florists

Xxflos
Photograph: Supplied

1. Xxflos

Founded by Kayla Moon, who has more than a decade of experience in the industry, this contemporary floristry shop specialises in bold, colourful and highly aesthetic bouquets that are often Zodiac or solar system-related. The shop is located in the artsy hub of Collingwood Yards, but you can also shop the range online and add on extras like locally made wine or ceramics.

Bush
Photograph: Supplied

2. Bush

Some of the most beautiful flowers and plants in the world can be found in the Australian bush, and this boutique florist in Carlton North aims to showcase them. The bouquets change based on the season and what's available from local suppliers, but you can expect to find everything from banksias and boronias to bottlebrushes and eucalyptus varieties. The shop is open from Friday to Sunday, and you can shop online for delivery from Tuesday to Friday. 

Blossm Bby
Photograph: Blossm Bby

3. Blossm Bby

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

This boutique floral studio is available to visit by appointment only, but you can purchase blooms via the website and have them delivered straight to your doorstep. If you love having fresh flowers around all the time, there's even a home subscription option. There's an overarching Sailor Moon theme, and you can choose from selected bouquets or order a custom arrangement via email.

Art Stems
Photograph: Supplied/Art Stems

4. Art Stems

  • Shopping
  • Carlton North

Art Stems pride themselves on quality arrangements with a variety of flowers. In an attempt to be eco-friendly, they have done away with boxes and present their bouquets in tins, ceramic vases, and jugs that they encourage their customers to reuse.


Azalea: South Melbourne Market

5. Azalea: South Melbourne Market

  • Shopping
  • South Melbourne

Established in 2014 by industry veteran Michael Pavlou, this boutique florist has carved itself a niche by specialising in Australian natives, seasonal blooms and bold arrangements. If you want to make your present extra special, you can also add on sweet pampering products like luxury candles, bubble bath mixes and more. The shop is open from Wednesday to Sunday and you can shop online at any time, and deliveries happen across Melbourne from Tuesday to Friday. 

Bud Flowers
Photograph: Supplied

6. Bud Flowers

  • Shopping
  • Armadale

Situated on High Street, Armadale, Bud Flowers offers unique, fresh flower arrangements and giftware. It's owned and operated by the talented Nicole Bishops Whiteman who scours the markets for the best flowers available. If you're not too sure what your recipient would like, there's a lucky dip option that selects three different types of seasonal flowers.  

Flowers Vasette
Photograph: Supplied

7. Flowers Vasette

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy

Flowers Vasette features a vast range of floral arrangements that deviate from your traditional bunch of roses. Owned by Cherrie Miriklis, this beautiful addition to Brunswick Street has been servicing the Melbourne metropolitan area since 1989. Many of the arrangements are above the $200 mark so it's a bit of a splurge, but if you have a squiz of the website, you'll quickly realise that you're getting a lot of bang for your buck.

infullbloom

8. infullbloom

  • Shopping
  • South Melbourne

The staff here are experts at customising bunches of blooms for whomever you have in mind, to create something truly appropriate. If you need something out of season or truly exotic, just chat to the staff and see if they're able to source a supplier — there's rarely an order the shop can't fill. If you're looking for yourself, the evolving displays are designed to inspire interior decorating ideas, using found objects and furniture in some designs. 

Kate Hill Flowers

9. Kate Hill Flowers

  • Shopping
  • Prahran

After something extra, extra special? Situated in upmarket Prahran, Kate Hill Flowers is the baby of florist, floral designer and interior designer Kate Hill, whose vision is evident in each of her bouquets and arrangements. In addition to designing for events and weddings, she has worked with high-profile clients and caterers. That doesn't mean everything is going to cost you an arm and a leg; in fact, some of the bouquets start at just $49. 

Lilac and the Cat

10. Lilac and the Cat

  • Shopping
  • Cremorne

Nestled on a side street in Richmond, and sharing premises with a vegan café and a record store, Lilac and the Cat specialise in “ethical avant-garde” floristry. All flowers are locally grown, and the bouquets are big, loose and natural-looking with an unwavering dedication to sustainability. 

Pollon Flowers

11. Pollon Flowers

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

Pollon Flowers is an eclectic, tiny store packed with a vast range of flowers. It acts as a studio space for owner and flower artisan Nicholas Minton-Connell, nestled within the arches at the back of St Paul's Cathedral. The shop aims to surprise and delight its clients, so you'll find highly original and eclectic arrangements that you're unlikely to find anywhere else.

      

      
