Melbourne's premier cutting-edge digital gallery Lume made waves last year with the launch of the immersive Van Gogh exhibition, and now it's transformed into a multi-sensory yoga studio. Pop in to stretch and limber up with a session led by Happy Melon Studios.
Each week will have a different nature theme, including calming rainforests, the awe-inspiring Himalayas and an underwater oasis. Soak up the beautiful motion-designed digital artworks while listening to an inspiring musical score and participating in an hour of yoga flow led by expert instructors.