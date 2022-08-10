Melbourne
A light-filled yoga studio with five yoga mats positioned on the floor.
Photograph: Good Vibes Yoga

Yoga studios and classes to try in Melbourne

From balmy hot yoga classes and relaxing candle-lit meditations, we've got you covered

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Yoga offers myriad physical and mental health benefits, including relieving depression, stress and anxiety and increasing flexibility, muscle strength and tone. Whether you're a beginner unsure of where to start or an advanced yogi after a challenge, we reckon there's a studio in Melbourne that meets your needs.

To help you find your perfect fit, we've rounded up 15 studios across our city that offer everything from traditional practices like Vinyasa, Yin and Bikram hot yoga to soothing, candle-lit meditations. 

14 yoga studios and classes to try in Melbourne

Yoga at the Lume
Photograph: Supplied

Yoga at the Lume

  Things to do
  • Pop-up locations

Melbourne's premier cutting-edge digital gallery Lume made waves last year with the launch of the immersive Van Gogh exhibition, and now it's transformed into a multi-sensory yoga studio. Pop in to stretch and limber up with a session led by Happy Melon Studios

Each week will have a different nature theme, including calming rainforests, the awe-inspiring Himalayas and an underwater oasis. Soak up the beautiful motion-designed digital artworks while listening to an inspiring musical score and participating in an hour of yoga flow led by expert instructors. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Good Vibes Yoga
Photograph: Good Vibes Yoga

Good Vibes Yoga

  Sport and fitness
  • Yoga, pilates and meditation
  • Collingwood

When you step inside and take in the glass and concrete atrium and granite boulder zen garden, you wouldn't be the first to forget you were still in the heart of one of Melbourne's busiest inner city suburbs. Inside are two spacious, purpose-built studios that offer ample fresh air and natural light, and are climate-controlled to a comfortable 23 degrees Celsius through hydronic heating.

There are a variety of daily classes on offer to suit yogis of all levels, including high-intensity vinyasa flow practices, relaxing candlelit sessions and slower-paced classes focused on mindfulness. 

Read more
Yoga Tree
Photograph: Cliff Booth

Yoga Tree

  Health and beauty
  • Elsternwick

Located in Elsternwick, this multi-disciplinary studio offers sessions in practices including Vinyasa, Bikram, Jivamukti and Yin. The average class size is a manageable 15 to 20 people, allowing for ample one-on-one adjustment.

And if you have any interest in visiting Nepal or India, the birthplaces of yoga practices Yoga Tree runs annual retreats where you can visit sacred spaces that are thousands of years old. You may even get to attend a talk with the Dalai Lama himself!

 

Read more
Happy Melon Studios

Happy Melon Studios

  Health and beauty
  • Armadale

Happy Melon's M.O. is that when you get your mind right, the body will follow. As a result, the teachers here really emphasise a combination of mental and physical practises that'll leave your mind relaxed and your body worked out.

Choose between in-studio and online classes, and if you want a trial first, new clients can sign up for a three-week unlimited and full-access pass for just $50. 

Read more
Bikram Yoga: Fitzroy

Bikram Yoga: Fitzroy

  Health and beauty
  • Fitzroy

“That sounds like the worst thing you could possibly do” is most people’s reaction when told about Bikram Hot Yoga, but when it comes to shaping up, damn it all if this slightly sadistic sport doesn’t get the job done.

The internationally recognised set of 26 postures patented by the enigmatic Bikram Choudry, is designed to stretch, strengthen and relax you, but unlike other yoga styles, Bikram takes place in a sauna heated to a kill-me-now 40 degrees Celsius. Working every muscle in your body over 90 minutes, this is a detox and a workout all in one. It’s tough love, but persevere and nut crushing thighs shall be yours.

Read more
Sum Of Us Studio
Photograph: Jesse O'Brien

Sum Of Us Studio

  Sport and fitness
  • Yoga, pilates and meditation
  • Prahran

Chris and Brigid Jellis, the husband-and-wife team who founded Sum of Us, are hoping to put a stop to fitness fads with their holistic approach to health and wellbeing. Behind the main studio and through the vibrant green courtyard is a sunny loft where classes (including yoga) are run in individual sessions and with less than ten participants.

This allows watchful instructors to challenge and properly guide everyone through their practice. And once your workout is over, the in-house café is run by a qualified dietitian, so you know you are in good hands as you refuel.

Read more
The Light Practice Richmond
The Light Practice

The Light Practice Richmond

  Sport and fitness
  • Richmond

Upon opening the door to the Light Practice's brand new Richmond studio, you're met with an immediate sense of calm. A large candlelit staircase is flanked by a sign asking you to take off your shoes, and soothing, smoky incense aromas waft down from the upstairs level. Compared to typical studios, the Light Practice offers a multi-sensory experience targeted at improving mental and physical wellbeing at the same time. In terms of yoga, guests have the choice of a more intensive Vinyasa Flow or the calming Restorative Yin – but if you're just keen on chromotherapy (also known as colour or light therapy), sound healing and breathwork, there are plenty of workshops and immersive events on offer, too. 

Read more
Book online
Bodhi & Ride
Supplied

Bodhi & Ride

  Sport and fitness
  • Yoga, pilates and meditation
  • Port Melbourne

Borrowing from a concept popular in New York and London, Bodhi & Ride offers quality hot yoga as well as spin classes, which they call Ride, under the same roof. The hot yoga classes (flow and static practices) are run by experienced teachers in the loft upstairs. It's a beautifully light and spacious room with exposed beams, designed by award-winning architects Hachem (the minds behind Adelphi Hotel).

There's also an on-site 'refuel station' with a nutrition bar that provides freshly made superfood smoothies, breakfast bowls and tasty raw treats to help you refresh and rehydrate post-sweat. 

Read more
Grass Roots Yoga
Photograph: Grass Roots Yoga

Grass Roots Yoga

  Health and beauty
  • St Kilda

Grass Roots Yoga was the first hot yoga studio to pop up in St Kilda, offering a style called Moksha that was popularised in Toronto, Canada. The studio offers a mix of hot yoga and power flow classes with yin yoga, and all classes aim to stretch, strengthen and tone your muscles while detoxifying the body and calming the mind.

If you're keen to give it a whirl, you can opt for a $60 intro pack that entitles you to six classes within a 28-day period. 

Read more
Light Space Yoga

Light Space Yoga

  Health and beauty
  • Balwyn

Mother and daughter duo Susan and Clare have now opened three studios across Melbourne, located in Balwyn, Ivanhoe and Mitcham. Each space encapsulates their love of beautiful spaces and contemporary yoga practices, and the studios offer three styles: vinyasa flow, yin yoga and a basics program for beginners. There is also complimentary organic fruit and tea available.

Read more
Ashtanga Yoga Centre

Ashtanga Yoga Centre

  Health and beauty
  • Fitzroy

This Fitzroy studio has been teaching traditional Mysore-style yoga for more than 25 years, opening after founders Greg and Tracy returned from studying with guru K. Pattabhi Jois.

On top of regular classes, this studio also hosts specialist workshops and immersions with globally renowned teachers, who can offer supplementary knowledge on the history and philosophy of yoga disciplines. There's also a communal kitchen and lounge where you can enjoy freshly brewed Chai tea before or after your practice. 

Read more
One Hot Yoga Studio

One Hot Yoga Studio

  Health and beauty
  • South Yarra

Ready to feel the heat? This South Yarra hot yoga studio offers classes at two balmy temperatures: power flow at 27 degrees Celsius and slow hot flow at 37 degrees Celsius. Classes run from 6am to 6.30pm daily, so you have ample opportunity to fit a session into your busy schedule.

Read more
Clifton Hill Yoga Studio

Clifton Hill Yoga Studio

  Health and beauty
  • Clifton Hill

A central hub for the yogis of the area, Clifton Hill Yoga Studio bills itself as Melbourne’s largest Iyengar yoga studio. It runs 40 yoga classes throughout the week ranging from beginner sessions to advanced and pre-natal courses. If you're keen to try without committing to anything long-term, the studio runs a general attendance class at 10am every day. 

Read more
Kaya Health Clubs Emporium
Photograph: Supplied

Kaya Health Clubs Emporium

  Sport and fitness
  • Melbourne

The first thing you notice about Kaya is the smell. Not the sweaty gym bro smell you'd expect in a gym, and not the overly disinfected chemically smell that comes with trying to cover that gym bro smell. Kaya smells like a day spa, perfumed and delightful with its own bespoke scent.

The feeling continues throughout the space, with soft greys, inspiring city views and the ubiquitous sunshine yellow gym bags, which come free with membership and are designed to spike your serotonin levels. It's kitted out with two Pilates studios, a barre studio and a yoga studio, all offering classes throughout the weekdays and on weekends. 

Read more
Melbourne Yoga and Meditation Centre

Melbourne Yoga and Meditation Centre

  Health and beauty
  • Melbourne

Unable to head to a studio or prefer to practise at home? This centre offers private yoga and meditation classes at your home or workplace.

Founder Malcolm H Clarke has been practising yoga and its associated disciplines since 1984, so he's also a wealth of knowledge on its historical and philosophical elements. The specialties offered are classical yoga and field yoga, and the latter integrates 12 styles of yoga and was founded by Clarke. Learn more and enquire about private classes here

Read more
