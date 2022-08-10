From balmy hot yoga classes and relaxing candle-lit meditations, we've got you covered

Yoga offers myriad physical and mental health benefits, including relieving depression, stress and anxiety and increasing flexibility, muscle strength and tone. Whether you're a beginner unsure of where to start or an advanced yogi after a challenge, we reckon there's a studio in Melbourne that meets your needs.

To help you find your perfect fit, we've rounded up 15 studios across our city that offer everything from traditional practices like Vinyasa, Yin and Bikram hot yoga to soothing, candle-lit meditations.