Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A van packed with items for camping.
Photograph: Shutterstock

A beginner's guide to must-have camping gear (and where to buy it)

We've outlined all the essentials beginners will need to have a good time on their next camping trip

Written by Maddison Capuano
Advertising

Whether you’re looking for a cost-effective family getaway, an easy weekend escape with friends or some much-needed me-time away from home, camping is the complete package. Campsites in Victoria are usually either free or low cost, many are easily accessible by car and you don’t have to worry about those additional expenses like restaurant dinners or entry fees to tourist attractions.

For first-time campers though, there is the initial hurdle of getting set up with the right equipment - which is where this checklist comes into play. We’ve outlined all the essentials beginners will need to have a good time out in the mountains or down by the coast; the trick though is not to overdo it. Sure, driving into a campsite instead of hiking means you have the luxury of being a little more indulgent with your packing. But part of the beauty of camping is being able to just escape into nature and make do with the bare necessities for a few days. Just don’t forget the insect repellent.

Prefer to enjoy the great outdoors with some creature comforts? Here's where to go glamping in Victoria.

Ultimate guide to essential camping gear

A tent
Photograph: Shutterstock

A tent

This is probably the biggest ticket item on your shopping list, and it pays to do your research. There are so many different brands and styles on the market these days, so it’s important to find what’s right for you. If you want a tent that you can also take on hiking trips, then you’ll want to make weight a priority. Alternatively, size may matter more if you want the whole family to fit in.

Whichever style you choose though, take the time to practice setting it up before your first trip. Head to a nearby park, and figure out how all the poles and pegs come together. This will alleviate a LOT of stress when you get to the campsite. And speaking of the campsite: don’t just pitch your tent anywhere, all willy-nilly. Be diligent in choosing a flat piece of ground, don’t camp under any suspicious-looking branches or in areas that could likely flood in the event of rain, and clear away any sticks and stones on the ground. If that princess could feel a pea under 20 mattresses, I guarantee you’ll be able to feel a rock and knotted twig under your sleeping mat. In fact, if you’ll be in the one spot for a few nights, consider bringing along a ground sheet as well, to put under your tent to protect it from dirt and sharp debris.

As a final addendum, before you pack away your tent, ensure it’s dry. Or, if you need to pack in a hurry, unfurl it again when you get home and let it dry and air out before packing it away. A mildewy and musty tent is a surefire way to ruin your next camping trip…

Sleeping gear
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sleeping gear

To ensure a good night’s sleep, you will need the right bedding: specifically, a sleeping bag, a sleeping mat and a pillow. When it comes to a sleeping bag, it’s important to consider the overnight temperature of your campsite. For instance, if you’re heading high into the alpine region in winter, you’ll need a sleeping bag with a decent temperature rating. Be sure to check the comfort level, as this indicates at what temperature you’ll start to feel cold: the lower this number, the more versatile the bag.

A sleeping mat creates a barrier between you and the ground and is therefore as important for keeping you warm overnight as it is for comfort. With both your sleeping bag and mat, there are different sizes, so consider your height before making your choice (again, if you’re wanting to repurpose this gear for hiking, you’ll also want to consider the weight and how small they can pack up).

Finally, a pillow. Inflatable pillows are certainly an option and work fine, but if you’re going to pack one luxury into the car, I’d suggest taking your normal pillow. You’ll be guaranteed a more comfortable sleep, and if you’re in the backseat for the drive, it also makes napping easier. (It should go without saying you should not take your ordinary pillow on an overnight hiking trip...)

Advertising
Camp set up
Photograph: Shutterstock

Camp set up

I highly recommend a shelter, like a gazebo, if you’re driving into a campsite. If it starts raining, you don’t want the only dry spot in which you can hang out to be your tent, and if it’s sunny, it will be much nicer sitting around in some shade. You’ll also want some camp chairs and if your campsite doesn’t have its own allocated picnic table, you’ll want your own camp table. Not only are these great for meal times, but card games and board games work a lot more smoothly with a flat surface involved. Also, be sure to chuck a lantern in the car too; you’ll need this if you want to stay up once the sun goes down.

Cooking gear
Photograph: Shutterstock

Cooking gear

First things first: plan your menu. If you’re looking at antipasti-style meals, then you might not need a stove. However, if you, like me, find a hot coffee on a crisp morning to be a thing of beauty, then you’ll want to invest in a stove, some fuel and waterproof matches. Once again, if you also want to use this for hiking trips, you’ll want something small (I, for instance, swear by my Pocket Rocket stove); however, there are many bigger options on the market, which will be much better if you’re planning meals that need multiple pots and pans on the go at once.

On that note: pack pots and pans. And cooking utensils. And eating utensils, including bowls and plates. Mugs, cups, a chopping board and a sharp knife are also important, as is a tub in which to do your washing up. You’ll also need a bit of detergent (biodegradable), a sponge and a tea towel. And of course, an esky or cooler bin. You’ll probably want to store this, and any other food containers, in your car overnight, as wildlife have zero respect for boundaries and how much you were looking forward to that apple for breakfast.

Advertising
The final pieces
Photograph: Shutterstock

The final pieces

Below is a suggested list of those other miscellaneous items you’ll likely want to pick up before hitting the road. This list is not exhaustive, and you’ll no doubt have your own thoughts on what you want to bring along to make the trip as comfortable as possible. Just remember the cardinal rule of camping: “take only photos, leave only footprints”. Anything you pack in, you need to pack out, so be sure to bring along a garbage bag or two for the car.

  • Water (many campsites have potable water available but do your research beforehand, and always bring extra just in case)
  • A head torch (for those middle-of-the-night bathroom runs)
  • Duct tape (the miracle cure for nearly all campsite mishaps)
  • A multitool
  • Hand sanitiser
  • Brush and shovel (for the tent before you pack it up)
  • A deck of cards 
  • A book
  • Wet weather gear (just in case)
  • A warm jacket (again, the weather can change in an instant)
  • Toilet paper
  • A first-aid kit
Where to shop for your camping gear
Photograph: Shutterstock

Where to shop for your camping gear

Melbourne has a number of great bricks-and-mortar camping stores, with the two key hubs being Little Bourke Street in the CBD, and Smith Street in Fitzroy (which has a range of high-quality outlets if you’re hunting a bargain). Some key stores to check out include:

One final note: many campsites allow you to have a campfire, and these are pretty special additions to any camping trip. Just be responsible and respectful of your surroundings. Check for fire bans before you go, and never leave a fire unattended.

With all that in mind - have fun! Camping is one of the best ways to explore the great outdoors, and Victoria has so many amazing campsites to enjoy. But as I said, never forget the insect repellent.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!