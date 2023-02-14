A beginner's guide to must-have camping gear (and where to buy it)

This is probably the biggest ticket item on your shopping list, and it pays to do your research. There are so many different brands and styles on the market these days, so it’s important to find what’s right for you. If you want a tent that you can also take on hiking trips, then you’ll want to make weight a priority. Alternatively, size may matter more if you want the whole family to fit in.

Whichever style you choose though, take the time to practice setting it up before your first trip. Head to a nearby park, and figure out how all the poles and pegs come together. This will alleviate a LOT of stress when you get to the campsite. And speaking of the campsite: don’t just pitch your tent anywhere, all willy-nilly. Be diligent in choosing a flat piece of ground, don’t camp under any suspicious-looking branches or in areas that could likely flood in the event of rain, and clear away any sticks and stones on the ground. If that princess could feel a pea under 20 mattresses, I guarantee you’ll be able to feel a rock and knotted twig under your sleeping mat. In fact, if you’ll be in the one spot for a few nights, consider bringing along a ground sheet as well, to put under your tent to protect it from dirt and sharp debris.

As a final addendum, before you pack away your tent, ensure it’s dry. Or, if you need to pack in a hurry, unfurl it again when you get home and let it dry and air out before packing it away. A mildewy and musty tent is a surefire way to ruin your next camping trip…