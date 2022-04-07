Melbourne
Luna Park in the evening
Photograph: Craig Sillitoe

The best tourist attractions in Melbourne

Your list of the must-see attractions in Australia’s cultural capital

Written by
Time Out editors
We’re all for going off the beaten track and exploring our city’s hidden hotspots – but in Melbourne even the biggest tourist attractions are well worth a visit. From seaside amusement parks to street art-filled alleyways, there’s a tourist attraction for every type of traveller. Plus they’re all easily accessed by Melbourne’s public transport system and, in many cases, free to enter.

You can also get a pedestrian tour of the city with one of Melbourne's best walking tours or tick something off our list of 50 things to do in Melbourne before you die

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.
Federation Square
Photograph: Visit Victoria / Robert Blackburn

1. Federation Square

  • Museums
  • Melbourne

Although local opinion is divided on Fed Square, there's always something happening at the public space – everything from farmers' markets to free films on the big screen, art and craft displays, wine and food exhibitions, and live music. If you're a visitor to the fine city of Melbourne then heading to Fed Square is always a good starting point. The Melbourne Visitor Centre is in Fed Square too, for anyone needing a little extra information. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Hosier Lane
Photograph: Graham Denholm

2. Hosier Lane

  • Art
  • Melbourne

Opposite Federation Square and joining Flinders Lane with Flinders Street, the cobblestoned Hosier Lane is arguably the central point of the city's street art scene. Spend a long while checking out every little bit of this overflowing art cluster – a creative mark has been left on almost everything. Sometimes it's the smaller, easily overlooked pieces that really astound. It gets repainted regularly, so there's always a fresh work to check out. 

Hosier Lane
Melbourne Museum
Photograph: John Gollings

3. Melbourne Museum

  • Museums
  • Carlton

A glorious, sprawling space filled with themed displays, interactive areas, Imax cinemas, postmodern art and no end of surprises, Melbourne Museum rewards first-time visitors and repeat patrons equally. For recent initiates, the sheer scope of the permanent galleries can be intimidating, but for those who aren't intent on digesting it all on one visit, the greatest treasures can be the tiniest. Like history itself, the most enlightening of surprises lurk in the dimmest corners and darker recesses. Stuffy this museum certainly ain't.

Read more
Book online
Block Arcade
Photograph: Supplied

4. Block Arcade

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Melbourne

The most beautiful stretch of Melbourne retail real estate unquestionably belongs to the Block Arcade. Opened in 1892, the grandiose arcade immediately astonishes visitors with its ornate French Rennaissance-style architecture – think tall, sweeping arches, delicate cornices and a fancy-pants decorative tiled floor. Don't be fooled by its pretty face, though: Block Arcade is still a functional shopping arcade open to all. 

Block Arcade
Queen Victoria Market
Photograph: Graham Denholm

5. Queen Victoria Market

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

In Sydney it's Paddy's, in Melbourne it's the Queen Vic. The open-air Queen Victoria Market is loud and proud, packed with veteran stallholders who are passionate about fresh produce (and are happy to tell you about it). It's popular with locals as their go-to for fresh fruit, veggies, meat and an outstanding variety of dairy and smallgoods, but it has also become something of a 'must visit' for tourists. Do try the hot jam doughnuts. 

Read more
Book online
Luna Park

6. Luna Park

  • Kids
  • Play spaces
  • St Kilda

Every child dreams of walking through the giant mouth doorway at Luna Park. Inside there's everything from attractions that send you sky-high to historical carousel rides. Be sure to check out the Scenic Railway Roller Coaster, a large wooden coaster that projects its passengers, at high speed, around the outside of the entire park. This world-famous rollercoaster will not only provide you with heart-stopping dips and turns, but also the most stunning views of Port Phillip Bay.

Luna Park
Book online
Flinders Street Station
Photograph: Emily Godfrey

7. Flinders Street Station

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

Ah, Flinders Street Station – its yellow dome is so iconically Melbourne that Weddings Parties Anything (that most Melburnian of pub rock bands) wrote 'Under the Clocks' in its honour. If you ever hear of one of the ultra-rare tours of the station's disused ballroom (the only inhabitants these days are pigeons), jump on it – the room is still spectacular. If you want to take a photo it's easier from across the street at Fed Square. 

Read more
The National Gallery of Victoria
Photograph: Robert Blackburn

8. The National Gallery of Victoria

  • Art
  • Southbank

This grand modernist building on St Kilda Road is Australia's oldest and most popular art museum. That title has been won thanks to the gallery's top-notch and diverse permanent collection, its fantastic visiting collections and an ongoing series of additional events aimed at locals and tourists alike. The permanent collection includes a Rembrandt, a Bonnard and a Tiepolo – not bad for a gallery that's only been around since the mid-1800s. 

Read more
Melbourne Cricket Ground - MCG

9. Melbourne Cricket Ground - MCG

  • Sport and fitness
  • East Melbourne

The MCG is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the world’s greatest sporting venues. Built way back in 1853, it remains one of the best places in the country to experience cricket, AFL, music concerts and more. If you’re lucky enough to be in Melbourne on the last Saturday of September, be sure to pick up a ticket for the AFL Grand Final – there’s nothing quite like witnessing 100,000 screaming sports fans yelling to the rafters. But even if you’re not the sport-mad type, the MCG is a sight to behold. On non-match days, you can get tours of the stands, coaches’ boxes, changing rooms and, of course, the hallowed turf itself.

Read more
Book online
Melbourne Zoo
Photograph: Paul Philipson

10. Melbourne Zoo

  • Museums
  • Parkville

Founded in 1862, this vibrant animal world is Australia’s oldest zoo. And despite its age, it’s constantly keeping up with the times. Melbourne Zoo regularly reinvents itself with new exhibits and events, offering a mix of education and intrigue about creatures great and small. However, you’ve got to come prepared. This place is huge – it’s no less than a whole-day affair. If you do Melbourne Zoo right, you’ll get the chance to see lions, seals, penguins, elephants, orang-utans and more, all while gaining a closer understanding of the natural world.

Melbourne Zoo
Book online
State Library of Victoria
Photograph: Benjamin Ashton

11. State Library of Victoria

  • Attractions
  • Libraries
  • Melbourne

There aren’t many more serene, relaxing places in Melbourne than the Dome Reading Room at the State Library of Victoria. It’s so still and focused that you can almost hear the cogs turning in the minds of readers. But there’s more to do here than just read. There’s a free daily tour at 2pm, with a guide taking visitors deep into the library’s deepest, darkest depths.

Read more
St Kilda Beach
Photograph: Josie Withers

12. St Kilda Beach

The best stretch of sand in metropolitan Melbourne is easily St Kilda beach, a calm coastal strip populated with wide boardwalks and cafés. During summer the beach buzzes with locals and tourists dousing themselves in the salty spray and relaxing on the sand. It's easy to get to St Kilda beach from the city (just catch the 96 tram straight there), and there are plenty of cafés, restaurants and bars within walking distance. 

Read more
Royal Exhibition Building & Carlton Gardens

13. Royal Exhibition Building & Carlton Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Carlton

The Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton Gardens is pretty darn old. It’s so old, in fact, that it’s one of the oldest remaining exhibition pavilions in the entire world. And even more impressive is the fact that it’s still in use. Carlton Gardens (and the Great Hall) still houses exhibitions, flower shows, tattoo festivals and much more.

Read more
Eureka Skydeck 88

14. Eureka Skydeck 88

  • Things to do
  • Southbank

The stats: 297m high. 88th floor. 110,000 tonnes of concrete, 13 elevators. The building houses two 300,000-litre water tanks on levels 90 and 91 to prevent the awe-inspiring structure from swaying in high winds. Only a building inspired by one of Victoria’s bloodiest battles for freedom could have given rise to the Edge: a glass box that extends three metres out of the 88th floor and offers the highest public vantage point in the Southern Hemisphere.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Shrine of Remembrance
Photograph: Roberto Seba

15. The Shrine of Remembrance

  • Museums
  • Melbourne

The Shrine of Remembrance was built between 1927 and 1934 as a place for Victorians to grieve, honour and preserve the memories of those that had lost their lives in WWI. Now it serves as a memorial to all Australians who served at war. There are services at the Shrine for both ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day, with all welcome to attend.

Read more
Parliament House

16. Parliament House

  • Things to do
  • East Melbourne

Built between 1855 and 1929, Parliament House sits atop Collins Street and is backed by the green hills of Treasury Gardens. As well as being the modern-day chambers for the Victorian parliament, the building was between 1901-1927 the home of the Australian federal parliament. Take a tour while parliament is not in sitting to see some of the halls, chambers and eateries not usually open to the public. 

Read more

