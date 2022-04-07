The best tourist attractions in Melbourne

We’re all for going off the beaten track and exploring our city’s hidden hotspots – but in Melbourne even the biggest tourist attractions are well worth a visit. From seaside amusement parks to street art-filled alleyways, there’s a tourist attraction for every type of traveller. Plus they’re all easily accessed by Melbourne’s public transport system and, in many cases, free to enter.

You can also get a pedestrian tour of the city with one of Melbourne's best walking tours or tick something off our list of 50 things to do in Melbourne before you die.