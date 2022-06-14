Video games are fun and all, but it's hard to fully immerse yourself when the corners of your room are still visible on the periphery. If you're keen on a truly all-encompassing experience, give virtual reality a try. It's come a long way since the first headset was created in the late 1960's, when it was mainly used to provide training across skills like aviation and surgery. Now, you can visit one of these centres across Melbourne, strap on a headset and enter everything from cyberpunk universities and zombie apocalypses to racecar simulators and the surreal, mind-bending world of Alice in Wonderland.

