Three hours from Melbourne
Up in Victoria’s High Country, where the air is clear and the mountains are craggy, you’ll find Ladies Bath Falls. When travellers used to arrive there in the early 1900s, men and women would separate, and this was where women would come to cool off. This cold mountain creek is located on the drive up to the summit of Mount Buffalo, about a 20-minute drive from Bright. The rock pools are a great respite from the summer heat, but be careful moving over the rocks as they can be slippery.