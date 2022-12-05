24 things only tourists do in Melbourne

After recently being crowned the friendliest city in the world, it's clear Melburnians love sharing our amazing city with tourists – but even the most seasoned travellers can sometimes stand out from the black-clad local crowd. Here are 24 things that you'll only see tourists doing in Melbourne.
- Walking frustratingly slow along Swanston Street. In fact, anyone who voluntarily decides to walk along Swanston Street.
- Stopping to take a selfie midway across the Princes Bridge.
- Thinking the height of Melbourne's dining scene is eating at 6pm on Southbank.
- Taking a 'so original' new profile pic with everyone else in Hosier Lane.
- Touching off on a tram.
- Trying to buy a ticket on a tram (it should be possible!).
- Displaying a cool kind of bravado by standing on trams without holding on, only to stumble as soon as the tram moves.
- Going into a café and ordering an 'expresso', 'americano' or anything 'with cream'.
- Getting coffee at Starbucks.
- Wearing anything other than 80 per cent black clothing.
- Not having a footy team.
- Having a 'footy' team that's any code other than AFL.
- Not understanding hook turns – guys, going left to turn right makes perfect sense.
- Going to Lygon Street specifically to eat Italian food.
- Pronouncing ACMI as 'A-C-M-I' not 'ack-me'.
- Struggling over the pronunciations of the following suburbs: Maribyrnong, Prahran, Lalor, Beaumaris or Mordialloc.
- Standing in the middle of Little Bourke Street to take photos of the Chinatown arches.
- Rocking up to Queen Victoria Market when it's closed.
- Calling trams 'trolleys'.
- Thinking that sitting on milk crates at cafés is a cute and novel idea and not at all ergonomically flawed.
- Walking in and out of the NGV through the wrong doors and getting barked at by security.
- Un-ironically commenting on how Melbourne has four seasons in one day.
- Abbreviating chicken parmigiana as 'parmi' (or anything other than 'parma').