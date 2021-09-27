26 Melbourne tourist attractions that don’t suck

When you live in a city, you tend to avoid the popular tourist traps and attractions in favour of things that are off the beaten path like hidden bars or secret gardens. But with lockdown forcing us into five or ten-kilometre bubbles, perhaps you've grown a newfound appreciation for those things that draw people to our city during normal times.

Let's be real, a lot of tourist attractions are simply money sinks. That's why we've rounded up 25 experiences that we think are actually worth your while and showcase the best that Melbourne has to offer. Plan a fun post-lockdown staycation and really get to know this amazing city that we call home.