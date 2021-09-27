26 Melbourne tourist attractions that don’t suck

If you think you've got a head for heights, the Eureka Skydeck will seriously test you. The Edge is a glass box that extends three metres out from the 88th floor of Eureka Tower, and as you walk out, things get a bit freaky with cracking glass sound effects designed just to scare you senseless. The sound effects are fake; but the seeing the city from the highest public vantage point in the Southern Hemisphere is an awesome and essential experience. Braving the Edge will cost you an extra $12, or you can stay safely on the Skydeck for $20. Either way, this is the best view of Melbourne you can get.
When you live in a city, you tend to avoid the popular tourist traps and attractions in favour of things that are off the beaten path like hidden bars or secret gardens. But with lockdown forcing us into five or ten-kilometre bubbles, perhaps you've grown a newfound appreciation for those things that draw people to our city during normal times.
Let's be real, a lot of tourist attractions are simply money sinks. That's why we've rounded up 25 experiences that we think are actually worth your while and showcase the best that Melbourne has to offer. Plan a fun post-lockdown staycation and really get to know this amazing city that we call home.