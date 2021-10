These one-of-a-kind Airbnbs are perfect for getting to know some of Melbourne's coolest suburbs

Forget what Sydneysiders tell you: Melbourne is the cultural capital of Australia. Visitors flock here for the endless supply of cutting-edge galleries, restaurants and events. And when you’re in a city this cool, it seems like a mighty shame to be staying in a cookie-cutter hotel.

There are heaps of amazing Airbnbs in our city that are often more affordable and also provide a more homey and interesting stay. Whether you're a local keen on a staycation or a visitor who wants to feel like a genuine Melburnian, these are the best ones in the city.

Recommended: The best hotels in Melbourne.