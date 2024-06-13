Eight romantic getaways to take from Melbourne

Drift House does an exemplary job of blending design influences with a high level of personal service. Located in the blink-and-you’ll-skip-it town of Port Fairy, a few kilometres past Warrnambool on the Great Ocean Road, Drift House is the perfect place to rest your head in this lush seaside town. Situated only a short walk from the town centre, Drift House encompasses six boutique suites, each blending historical aesthetics and modern amenities with the kind of style and class you’d find at some of Melbourne’s best five-star hotels.
Best for: Those who are comfortable bathing in front of each other.
Budget range? Middle of the road.