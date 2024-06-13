Eight romantic getaways to take from Melbourne

Looking to get away with your bae? Stay at one of these romantic hotels near Melbourne

Overseas jaunts and interstate sojourns can be great (when we can do them!) but there's nothing quite like a romantic mini-break to recharge your batteries.

We've travelled across regional Victoria to find beautiful, secluded spots where you and your significant other can relax, unwind and spend some quality time together. They are all within an easy drive of Melbourne, so make a romantic playlist, fuel up the car and prepare for the sparks to fly.

