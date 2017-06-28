The 13 things that have us pumped for the last half 2017

Guys: this Saturday, July 1st, we will have reached the halfway point of 2017. Where the hell did the time go?

We're not sure, but we blame brunch for all the lost weekends—and Miami time. We're always (fashionably) late to the party.

Now that we've arrived, and have settled into our 2017 selves, it's time to look ahead to all the great things to come in the next six months.

Got your calendar ready? You'll want to take notes of these upcoming openings, concerts and annual events we're getting excited about. 2017, we're ready for you—for real this time.

1. The return of iiiPoints Music Festival and the Gorillaz's first Miami performance—ever.

2. Art Basel Miami Beach returns this December for the 16th edition of its citywide arts festival. Last year saw a surprise concert from Kendrick Lamar, a rad Time Out Miami party and a new cinema series. What will 2017 bring? We can only imagine.

3. Food halls! The Citadel in Little River, La Centrale in Brickell, St. Roch Market in the Miami Design District and one very special South Beach market you'll be hearing LOTS more about in the coming months.

4. Miami Spice and its two glorious months of deeply discounted gourmet grub. Scarpetta, Quality Meats and COYA, we'll be seeing you this summer.

5. Oktoberfest! Because beer.

6. Summer being over. We need shirts without sweat stains.

7. Is hurricane season over yet? Because we really can't wait for this one.

8. The 10th annual Miami Spa Month kicks off July 1st, giving locals an opportunity to score $109 and $139 treatments at luxe wellness facilities like Fontainebleau's Lapis Spa and Faena Hotel Miami Beach's Tierra Santa Healing House.

9. LIV to hurry up and get its million-dollar facelift done and over with.

10. More new restaurants to pop up in Coral Gables, like the third location of Doral's Bocas Grill opening later this year and new tacos and tequila restaurant Plomo.

11. Finka Table & Tap owner, Eileen Andrade, is opening a new restaurant in West Kendall. Rumor has it the new gastropub will be called Amelia's 1931.

12. New ice cream spots in Wynwood, like the much-anticipated Dasher and Crank slated to open this summer.

13. Direct flights from Miami to Dublin will be a thing this fall.

