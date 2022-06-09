This seasonal boat bar recently reopened for 2022. Its spot on the East River near the southern end of Brooklyn Bridge Park (just a short distance from Time Out Market New York!) is about as close as you can get to the water without a swimsuit, and it boasts beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline. Its wine, beer, cocktails and bubbly are all ideally suited to summertime imbibing, and oysters and caviar can turn a visit here into an event.
The most amazing summer bars are the bars you visit over the summer. And in New York City, you’ll find them on rooftops, near the water, and sometimes even underground or in semi-secret locations.
They all serve some combination of beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, and that warm weather staple, frozen drinks. And these are the most amazing summer bars of them all, with extra appeal on the sunniest, hottest days and nights in NYC.