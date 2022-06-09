Here's where to imbibe in the sunshine and beat the heat.

The most amazing summer bars are the bars you visit over the summer. And in New York City, you’ll find them on rooftops, near the water, and sometimes even underground or in semi-secret locations.

They all serve some combination of beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, and that warm weather staple, frozen drinks. And these are the most amazing summer bars of them all, with extra appeal on the sunniest, hottest days and nights in NYC.