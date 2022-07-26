Book a room at one of the best hotels near Bryant Park to stay in the heart of New York City culture

Bryant Park is a favorite hangout for visitors and tourists alike, so staying at the best hotels near Bryant Park makes sense. Home to the New York Public Library, a fantastic summer outdoor scene and the Bryant Park Winter Village in colder months, it’s a centrally located place to be near the best Manhattan attractions. You’ll also be surrounded by the best restaurants near Bryant Park. Stay in the heart of high-powered New York while soaking up the culture of nearby Fifth Avenue and Central Park when you book a stay at these hotels.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best hotels in NYC