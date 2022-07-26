New York
Bryant Park Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Bryant Park Hotel

The best hotels near Bryant Park

Book a room at one of the best hotels near Bryant Park to stay in the heart of New York City culture

Meagan Drillinger
Lola Christina Alao
Bryant Park is a favorite hangout for visitors and tourists alike, so staying at the best hotels near Bryant Park makes sense. Home to the New York Public Library, a fantastic summer outdoor scene and the Bryant Park Winter Village in colder months, it’s a centrally located place to be near the best Manhattan attractions. You’ll also be surrounded by the best restaurants near Bryant Park. Stay in the heart of high-powered New York while soaking up the culture of nearby Fifth Avenue and Central Park when you book a stay at these hotels.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best hotels in NYC

 

Best hotels near Bryant Park

Royalton
Photograph: Courtesy The Royalton

1. Royalton

Midtown suits and ladies in slinky dresses love the dark, glam lounge-vibe of the Royalton. Guests sip complimentary coffee and cappuccino from the hotel’s American brasserie Forty Four, which is heralded for its seasonal cocktails—which go nicely with the bronze fireplace and cozy armchairs. Rooms are sleek and grey with mahogany furniture. Most bathrooms have a Roman tub (though not in rooms on floors 11 through 14). In the winter, request a fire in your room’s wood-burning fireplace.
voco Times Square South
Supplied by booking.com

2. voco Times Square South

Visit voco for that piece of tranquil haven you've been looking for. It has an outdoor terrace and greenhouse for those days you just feel like staying in. But you've also got Midtown’s 24-hour action on right on your doorstep. Special touches in your room include Keurig coffeemakers, complimentary Wi-Fi, and contemporary tiled bathrooms so you'll have everything you could possibly need.

Pod Times Square
Supplied by booking.com

3. Pod Times Square

A hotel with a real contemporary feel, this is your best bet if you're looking for an affordable stay. It's sleek, fairly new and modern. The soundproof windows in each room means that once you're ready to switch off, you'll be able to do just that without fear of having a bad night's sleep. Plus, broadway shows, Madam Tussauds, and exciting restaurants are just seconds away. 

The Knickerbocker
Photograph: Courtesy The Knickerbocker

4. The Knickerbocker

Built by John Jacob Astor in 1906, the stately hotel is a cross-section of old and new New York. Once home to New York icons like Rockefellers and the Fitzgeralds, the hotel sits in the hustle and bustle of thoroughly modern Times Square and the culture of Bryant Park, Fifth Avenue, MoMA, Rockefeller Center and Central Park. The design inside is cool and sleek with clean lines and muted, neutral colors. Book a reservation at The Knick, one of NYC’s top restaurants, and cap it off with a cocktail at the St. Cloud rooftop bar.
Langham Place, New York
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Weber

5. Langham Place, New York

A hotel and a museum in one, this recently renovated hotel is known for its multi-million-dollar permanent art collection touting the works of Alex Katz. The works of art continue into the hotel space, with two brand-new 1,900-square-foot penthouse suites designed by French interior designer Roche Bobois. Even the standard rooms are decked with Swedish Duxiana beds and marble-clad bathrooms with rainfall showers. Be sure to ask for a room with a skyline view, and don’t forget to book a table at Michelin-starred Ai Fiori restaurant.
Bryant Park Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Bryant Park Hotel

6. Bryant Park Hotel

It’s all about the power lunch and a dry martini at the Bryant Park Hotel, which oozes high power New York energy. A base of black walls and dark gray floors are accented by brilliant pops of red furniture, while upstairs the rooms are light and area with flowing curtains and crisp, white linens. Don’t miss out on the Gothic-themed Cellar Bar and swanky Japanese restaurant Koi.
Refinery Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Refinery Hotel

7. Refinery Hotel

The Refinery Hotel sizzled when it opened a few years ago, and the heat continues to rise from this casually sexy Manhattan hot spot. When it comes to vintage New York style and design, Refinery was one of the trendsetters, embracing its roots as a former millinery factory. Nostalgic touches include milliner tools hanging in the lobby and original wooden floors in the rooms. As the sun sets, the scene heats up at Winnie’s Jazz Lounge, as well as the hotel’s restaurant Parker & Quinn and rooftop bar, Refinery Rooftop.

Archer Hotel New York

8. Archer Hotel New York

One of the swankiest hotels in Manhattan, the Archer Hotel has a prime location close enough to Madison Square Garden but tucked away on a fairly non-congested block. Gape through the floor-to-ceiling windows at views of Midtown and the Empire State Building, or sprawl out in your massive and plush bed. Skip the tourist-trap restaurants in the neighborhood and splurge at the newly opened Charlie Palmer steakhouse (go for the 30-day NY Strip). Close out the evening with a nightcap at the Spyglass Rooftop Bar, open year-round.

Staypineapple
Supplied by booking.com

9. Staypineapple

This hotel is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. So if you're looking for somewhere to stay with your boo, read on. At the same time, it's just steps from everything you don't want to leave New York without missing - Times Square, Hudson Yards, Hells Kitchen and Madison Square Garden to name a few. Quirky, creative and comfortable, this is a hotel bound to make your stay special.

Sofitel New York

10. Sofitel New York

After a full day of soaking up the lights and buzz of Broadway, Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center, this is an optimal place to land, delivering location and luxury all in one. Art Deco–style suites embrace the comforts of home thanks to mini-fridges and high thread-count bedding as well as a welcome escape from it thanks to decadent French cuisine at the on-site Gaby's Restaurant.
Looking for a hotel near Times Square?

