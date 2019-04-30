2019 Tony Award Nominations Revealed: Hadestown and Ain’t Too Proud Are on Top

It’s like Christmas morning for Broadway! Today, Tony darlings Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth announced who dazzled the Great White Way for the 2018–2019 season.

The new musicals Hadestown, Tootsie and Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, the new plays The Ferryman and To Kill a Mockingbird and the musical revival Oklahoma! led the pack in the 2019 Tony Award nominations. There were some shocking snubs (To Kill a Mockingbird was not nominated for Best Play), but several underdogs shone brightly (including Beetlejuice and Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus).

Fair warning, these are not to be confused with our own annual TONY* nominations, though for some reason people do seem to confuse them sometimes.

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9. James Corden will be hosting for a second time, and the show will be televised live on CBS beginning at 8pm EST.

Here are the official nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards.

Best Play

Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac

Ink by James Graham

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck



Best Musical

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie



Best Revival of a Play

All My Sons

The Boys in the Band

Burn This

Torch Song

The Waverly Gallery



Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!



Best Book of a Musical

Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice

Robert Horn, Tootsie

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations



Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

David Yazbek, Tootsie



Hadestown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhard/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate







The Ferryman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin de Jesus, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, All My Sons



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Kiss Me, Kate

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom



Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neumann, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations



Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Ink

Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird

Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman

Eric Sleichim, Network

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice

Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Drew Levy, Oklahoma!

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

The Prom

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Judith Light

Special Tony Award

Marin Mazzie

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb



Regional Theatre Tony Award

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Broadway Inspirational Voices

Peter Entin

Joseph Blakely Forbes

FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9

King Kong

