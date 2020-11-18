The best takeout and delivery options for Thanksgiving this year

In further evidence that 2020 is thankfully almost over, Thanksgiving is right around the corner and with it comes all of the hustle and bustle that the holiday season brings. But, whether you’re unable to visit family due to travel restrictions or simply want to leave the cooking to the professionals, the best restaurants in NYC are here to make it all easier by offering turkey, pies and every festive fixing in between via takeout and delivery. All you have to do is sit back and celebrate!

Japanese and Italian influences intersect with American tradition for this not-so-typical Thanksgiving feast. The eclectic spread includes a “turchetta” (that’d be a porchetta-style turkey, natch) with truffle gravy, sweet-rice stuffing with matsutake mushrooms, roasted carrots with sesame ponzu and a warm apple crostata drizzled with ginger-miso caramel for dessert. The whole lot costs $395, should feed 4-6 people, and is available for pre-order and pick-up on November 24 or 25, from noon to 3pm.

We’re of the mind that ice cream is for all seasons, especially when it’s turned into a holiday-ready ice-cream pie from one of New York’s best scoop shops. Joining traditional pies (classic pumpkin, pork lard apple; $42 each), this year’s frozen pie varieties include burnt sage with chocolate dip, peanut butter-chocolate, and a lemon meringue option ($52 each). Orders can be placed on Morgenstern’s website by 5pm on Tuesday, November 24th at the latest, and are available for pick-up the next day.

Three-Michelin-starred EMP always rolls out a luxe Thanksgiving spread and this year looks no different. The holiday package (serving 4-6 people for $475, or 8-10 for $875) will include an organic, free-range turkey—which you’ll have to roast it yourself, but chef Daniel Humm cooking instructions won’t let you down—and a range of ready-to-go sides, such as brioche stuffing, sage gravy, cranberry-orange chutney and leek fondue. Optional add-ons include the appropriately opulent caviar or truffles, as well as wine and large-format cocktails. The kits are available for pick-up on November 24 and 25.

Spice up your side game thanks to this Two Bridges dinette, which is offering a pre-order platter of Szechuan chili roasted squash with mung bean noodles and glazed shiitake mushrooms for Thanksgiving. The $50, for-four dish is a holiday collaboration between the restaurant and Our Harvest, an online farmers market working to combat food waste and hunger in New York.

Scarpetta

If you want to give your festive spread an Italian accent, the sophisticated stalwart is offering a “Convivial Feast” for four, available for prepaid pick-up at $325 per package. Along with dishes like mascarpone-laced mashed sweet potatoes, baked ricotta-spinach manicotti and a traditional turkey main, the feast comes with a bottle of Scarpetta olive oil and a branded apron, so you can totally pretend you cooked it all yourself.

Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten’s Nolita spot is serving up an Indonesian-inspired takeout spread to feed the whole family. Joining an organic roasted turkey are sides like perkedel stuffing, roasted delicata squash, spiced cranberry acar sauce, long pepper gravy and Brussel sprouts with morning glory terasi. And if the gang still needs more sustenance, you can add on large-format batched cocktails and a whole ube pie for dessert. Pick up the $488, for-six dinner by Wednesday, November 24.

Expect smoked meat and all of your Southern favorites from this barbecue behemoth’s Thanksgiving menu. The $165 Texas Turkey Box serves 2-4 people and includes a five-pound turkey breast with three sides (macaroni and cheese, sausage stuffing and collard greens), as well cranberry sauce, skillet cornbread and pumpkin pie. The $275 Thanksgiving feast serves 8-10 guests, upping the former spread with a 16-pound bird, even more sides (corn pudding, buttermilk mashed potatoes), and an additional pie. All pick-up orders are served cold but don’t worry, heating instructions are included.

Grab-and-gobble options at the James Beard Award winner’s namesake tavern are built around the bird, naturally: $275 for a half turkey (feeds 6-8 people) or $375 for the full fowl (feeds 9-12), padded out with seasonal sides and desserts, including bacon-dotted Brussels sprouts, sausage stuffing, cranberry-orange relish, and assorted autumnal pies. Orders can be picked up from 11am to 5pm on November 26th.

Que Chevere

The Essex Market vendor is offering a proud Puerto Rican menu for its Thanksgiving offerings. Available for pre-order and pick-up (on November 24 or 25), a 12-pound turkey is marinated in adobo, fresh garlic and house-made sofrito for two days before getting a slow roast on the rotisserie. The $45 bird comes with a quart of tomato-based gravy. Additionally, the team is putting a Puerto Rican twist on pie—the $15 mofongo pie marries mashed plantains with butter, brown sugar, and pie spices inside a flaky crust—which is available for same-day pickup or takeout.

This Ops sibling will be offering a parade of pre-order pastries and baked goods for Thanksgiving this year: Think wild apple crostata ($32), pear tarte tatin ($40), vegan pumpkin pie ($35) and a $30 cookie box packed with chocolate chip, chocolate-caraway, and pluot thumbprint varieties. All can be ordered via the restaurant’s website and are available for pick-up after 4pm from Monday, November 23 through Wednesday, the 25.





La Cantine

Looking for something celebratory to kick-start Thanksgiving Day with? This cheery Bushwick luncheonette is offering ready-for-the-oven whole quiches, in both vegetarian (spinach-feta, mushroom-cheddar) and meat options (a classic bacon-studded Quiche Lorraine). Each $45 tart feeds 6-8 people and is available for pick-up on November 25 between 11am and 4pm. Just pop ’em in the roaster for 20 minutes before guests arrive!

Even if it’s only you and a spouse or roommate this Thanksgiving, Aquavit is out to make the holiday a special one with their Thanksgiving Dinner Kit for Two. The $175 package include a roasted turkey breast and smoked leg, alongside sides (rye sausage stuffing, creamed cabbage), salads (green bean and tarragon, kale and orange) and sweets (apple crumble with vanilla custard). Orders must be placed by end of day on November 18 and are available for pick-up on November 25 between noon and 6pm.

Pulkies

Vegetarians, rejoice! While the Jewish-style BBQ joint is offering a traditional carne-centric kit for Thanksgiving, it’s also rolling out an entire holiday repast for meat-free eaters. On tap for pre-order and pick-up only (November 25 from noon–8pm or the 26 from 11am–3pm), the $175 veg-forward menu features a “Sloppy Joseph” with BBQ cauliflower and chickpeas, kasha-stuffed cabbage, an endive-apple salad, mashed sweet potatoes, an apple crumble, and Manischewitz cranberry sauce. Because really, is it the holidays without Manischewitz?

Delicious Hospitality Group is truly taking care of every course of your Thanksgiving celebration, from appetizers to meal-ending dessert. Available for delivery or pickup from Legacy Records on November 25 from 11am to 3pm, the $300 set dinner includes a turkey breast roulade, pastas (three words: turkey bolognese lasagna), and side vegetables. But it’s the a la carte add-ons that turn this meal up to eleven: a for-four charcuterie board ($75), fall-themed large-format drinks ($50), a trio of pies ($48 each) and a 50-day dry-aged rib-eye ($250).

